NFL Week 5 Winners and Losers: Baker Mayfield, Justin Jefferson and Emari Demercado

Emari Demercado had a moment to forget, Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka dazzled yet again and Ja'Marr Chase's frustration continued. Here are some of the winners and losers from Sunday in the NFL...

Winner: Justin Jefferson

There are not many Justin Jeffersons in the NFL. The quarterback-elevator. The field-tilter. The game-flipper. The momentum-shifter. The identity-personifier. They are a luxury in football, from the robotic inevitability with which they glide through games to the face-of-the-franchise persona that bares few, if any, chinks in the character.

Jordan Addison wrote the headlines for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as he scored the game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds left having been benched in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns as a punishment for missing a team walkthrough during the week. It was a fitting repayment of faith in his head coach Kevin O'Connell, and a reminder of his importance to the Vikings offense.

But in so many ways Sunday became about Justin Jefferson, who in his press conference critiqued himself and his need to take Addison under his wing in light of this week's disciplinary issue, and who would echo O'Connell's 'invisible presence' sentiment by stressing the value in swerving excuse-making and finger-pointing across a two-week trip spanning Dublin and London where imperfect circumstances and outcomes may have called for as much.

On the field, he kept the Vikings alive. With Carson Went weathering a shoulder injury, with a banged-up offensive line consisting of back-ups and makeshifts battling to blunt a rampant Browns defense, and with the Vikings trailing, Jefferson rose high to split bracket coverage over the middle of the field with a catch of a figure skater's gyrating elegance for a gain of 38 on third-and-10. Most flinch and mishandle the ball, most are swallowed up by the defender, most don't come down with the ball; he always comes down with the ball.

Sure, Will Reichard would miss the eventual field goal, but Jefferson gave them a chance when little looked on. He did so again on the decisive drive, suctioning a Wentz pass while backpedalling as he is wrestled by Denzel Ward to make a 21-yard sideline catch that would tee up Addison's winner five plays later. Wentz and O'Connell could hardly speak highly enough of their talisman after the game; as the Vikings quarterback said - he is different.

Loser: Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was credited with three tackles on Sunday, all three coming from Jake Browning interceptions as his side suffered a 37-24 defeat to the Detroit Lions. It was a damning reflection of what this year has become for Chase and the Bengals, last season's triple-crown-winning wide receiver looking set to be resigned to another wasted campaign in light of Burrow's three-month absence through injury.

Chase had six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on the day, but yet again went unrewarded by way of problems at quarterback, another loose performance from Browning edging Zac Taylor closer towards addressing his situation under center if Cincinnati are to have any hope of staying afloat in the playoff race.

It might be time, for the Bengals didn't make Chase the highest-paid player his position to let postseason prospects slide away this easily. Chase had a minor sideline exchange of words with head coach Zac Taylor in Week Four, and in Week Five could barely break a smile to celebrate a late touchdown. A slow start cost the Bengals a playoff spot last season, and now they are staring at the prospect of another wasted year for one of the league's best talents.

Winner: Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield vs Sam Darnold comeback collision was footballing theatre, two written-off quarterbacks trading sizzling firepower at will to orchestrate one of the games of the season. It would be Mayfield who prevailed as he completed 29 of 33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns to inspire the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Yet again, it would be Mayfield who came up clutch as he saw Darnold's 99-yard touchdown drive to lead with 3.18 to play and raised him a five-play 70-yard series, including two 25-yard completions and culminating in his 11-yard scoring strike to Sterling Shepard with one minute remaining. He is throwing the ball as well and as neatly as any quarterback in the league, attacking tight windows, playing with anticipation, operating games with seasoned poise and flourishing in the face of pressure; Mayfield went eight of nine for 130 yards and a touchdown across the 34.2 per cent of plays in which he was pressured. Dillon Gabriel became thr 41st quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999 in London on Sunday; how Cleveland will rue their decision to let Mayfield depart in favour of Deshaun Watson.

With his form has come the ascent of rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who continued his red-hot start to life in the NFL with seven catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, his scoring grab a precision-perfect laser from Mayfield through tight coverage. He is now just the fourth rookie to have at least five touchdowns in his team's first five games behind only Ja'Marr Chase, Calvin Ridley and Randy Moss. A route-running artist/demon/destroyer. All of the above. He and Mayfield are putting on a clinic together.

Darnold himself had been outstanding as he went toe-to-toe with his old Carolina Panthers teammate, underlining his own career resurrection before being the first to blink when he tossed a decisive late interception. He finished 28 of 34 for 341 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Loser: Emari Demercado

Please. Hold. On. To. The. Football. It continues to be staggering how many players across college and the NFL still celebrate prematurely by foolishly dropping the ball through the end zone. Lessons are not being learned, the questions keep coming and those long flights home are getting a little more uncomfortable. This week's drop-ball villain was Cardinals running back Emari Demercado, who thought he was about to put the game to bed with a 72-yard touchdown for a 28-6 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter - only to drop the ball at the one-yard line to prompt unrivalled embarrassment that is sure to come up in the odd film study session in Arizona. Cam Ward subsequently found tight end Gunnar Helm to cut the lead to 21-12, before the Titans pounced on a wild and fortuitous pinball touchdown. Eventually the damage was done when Tennessee's late field goal sealed their first win to punish Demercado. You finally get your shot with James Conner and Trey Benson out injured... and you fumble within a wobbling team.

In contrast, it would represent a maiden career win in the NFL for No 1 pick Ward as he went 21 of 39 passing for 265 yards and an interception, his team capitalising on mistakes to end their losing start.

Winner: Bo Nix

The Bo Nix party might have just resumed. The second-year Denver Broncos quarterback just turned the dial a notch to lead Sean Payton's side to a 21-17 comeback win over the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, who saw their unbeaten start to the campaign come to an end. Nix went nine of 10 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown while leading three straight scoring drives in the fourth quarter as Denver overturned a 14-point deficit to stun Jalen Hurts and co. When they needed him most, Nix was there to reward a Vance Joseph defense that forced four straight Eagles punts in the second half while finishing with six sacks to give their quarterback opportunities with the ball. The reward was a first victory in Philly since 1986 for the franchise.

There had been some hesitation over perceptions of Nix thus far this year, question marks over whether he could replicate the heights of his rookie campaign, but back-to-back wins have eased such fears and he is beginning to turn it on at just about the same time he found his feet in the NFL last season. A highlight on Sunday was his dagger to Courtland Sutton on third-and-15 for a gain of 34 yards that would tee up Evan Engram's go-ahead score on the ensuing play, Nix showcasing expert anticipation and perfect velocity to pick out his receiver at the vital moment with defenders gathering. Next up, he heads to London to take on a winless Jets team.

Loser: Ravens and Dolphins defenses

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are battling it out for worst defense in the NFL. Miami's case is centred on the ground, where they just surrendered 239 rushing yards in their 27-24 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, including 23 carries for 206 yards and a touchdown from Rico Dowdle. The Dolphins have now allowed 150 rushing yards in four of their five games so far this season, this time also giving up a 17-point lead to pile onto their own miserable campaign.

Baltimore and Zach Orr have a defensive rut of their own with which to contend after losing 44-10 to the CJ Stroud-inspired Houston Texans in the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens entered the game without Lamar Jackson, star safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey, having already seen defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike ruled out for the season with a neck injury. John Harbaugh's team have now allowed a league-high 177 points across the opening five weeks, falling to 1-4 in the process amid a year in which they had been touted as Super Bowl contenders. Alarm bells are ringing.

