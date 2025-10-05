NFL scores: Denver Broncos stun Philadelphia Eagles as Baker Mayfield out-duels Sam Darnold in thriller

An ice-cold Bo Nix helped the Denver Broncos end the Philadelphia Eagles' unbeaten start, Baker Mayfield got the better of Sam Darnold and Baltimore's miserable run continued as they suffered in the absence of Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-35 Seattle Seahawks

Lavonte David intercepted Sam Darnold with 58 seconds left and Chase McLaughlin kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a thrilling 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Baker Mayfield tied it for the Bucs (4-1) by throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with 1:08 left, and the Seahawks (3-2) took over with the chance to drive for the winning score.

After a short completion to Cooper Kupp, Darnold was intercepted while throwing off his back foot and toward the middle of the field. His pass deflected off defensive end Logan Hall's helmet and into David's hands.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks during the 2025 NFL season.

In a duel between quarterbacks who struggled with the teams that drafted them, then spent a season together in Carolina before reviving their careers elsewhere, Mayfield and Darnold combined to throw for 720 yards with just 10 incompletions. Mayfield finished 29 of 33 for 379 yards and two touchdowns, and Darnold was 28 of 34 for 341 yards, four touchdowns and the one, costly pick.

Two receivers out of Ohio State were the main beneficiaries of the high-level quarterback play. Tampa Bay's Emeka Egbuka had seven catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, and Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with eight receptions for 132 yards and a score.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threads a needle on a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Denver Broncos 21-17 Philadelphia Eagles

Bo Nix threw an 11-yard touchdown pass and J.K. Dobbins rushed for a two-yard score in the fourth quarter as the Denver Broncos wiped out a 14-point deficit to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season in a 21-17 victory.

The Broncos (3-2) caught a huge break in their rally when the Eagles had a late fourth-down conversion called back on an illegal shift penalty whistled against running back Saquon Barkley. The Eagles (4-1) were forced to punt and Hurts could not lead one more comeback.

Nix threw for 242 yards - a week after he threw for a career-high 326 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bengals - and Denver's formula of run-first offense and a dominant defense came to life in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos totalled just 199 yards and trailed 17-3 at the end of the third before Nix got the offense rolling. Dobbins, who followed his 101 yards rushing against Cincinnati with 79 yards on Sunday, punched in a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth to make it 17-10.

Houston Texans 44-10 Baltimore Ravens

C.J. Stroud threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns as Houston strolled to a 44-10 win over a depleted Baltimore team Sunday, matching both the most lopsided road win in Texans' history and the most lopsided home loss in Ravens' history.

Baltimore (1-4) were without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, while defensive standouts Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey all missed the game, with Nnamdi Madubuike already out for the season.

The Texans (2-3) outgained the Ravens 417-207 and won their second straight game after losing their first three. Houston scored on its first eight possessions before Stroud exited after a 23-for-27 passing day, his touchdown passes coming courtesy of an Xavier Hutchinson brace and one apiece for Nico Collins and Jaylin Noel.

Cooper Rush threw for 179 yards and was intercepted three times for Baltimore. The Ravens have lost 10 of their last 12 games when playing without Jackson.

Tennessee Titans 22-21 Arizona Cardinals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Tennessee Titans pulled off one of the strangest touchdowns of the 2025 season!

Cam Ward threw for a career-high 265 yards, Joey Slye made a 29-yard field goal as time expired and the Tennessee Titans snapped a 10-game skid with an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, beating the mistake-prone Arizona Cardinals 22-21.

The Titans (1-4) trailed 21-6 in the fourth quarter, but took advantage of two massive Cardinals blunders to win the game.

Emari Demercado looked as if he ran for a game-sealing 72-yard touchdown with 12:51 left, but the running back dropped the ball in celebration just before he ran into the end zone. Instead of giving the Cardinals a 28-6 lead, it was ruled a fumble out the back of the end zone, giving the Titans possession at their 20.

Tennessee took advantage of the blunder, driving 80 yards for its first touchdown in eight quarters. Calvin Ridley caught a pass for 47 yards during the scoring drive, which was capped by Tony Pollard's one-yard touchdown run.

Dallas Cowboys 37-22 New York Jets

Dak Prescott threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jake Ferguson, Dallas scored on two 90-yard drives in the second quarter with a makeshift offensive line missing four starters and the Cowboys rolled past the winless New York Jets 37-22.

Javonte Williams ran for 135 yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass, George Pickens also had a touchdown reception and the Cowboys (2-2-1) bounced back from a 40-40 tie against Green Bay last week.

Prescott finished 18 of 29 for 237 yards behind a line that had left guard Tyler Smith (knee), left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion), right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) and center Cooper Beebe (foot) all out. Right tackle Terence Steele was the only regular starter playing.

The Cowboys' victory gave coach Brian Schottenheimer a win over the team for which he was the offensive coordinator from 2006-11. It also kept the Jets (0-5) winless under Aaron Glenn, who is the first coach in franchise history to begin his tenure with five losses.

The Cowboys had five sacks of Fields, who was 32 of 46 for 283 yards and late touchdown passes to Andrew Beck and Garrett Wilson, along with 2-point conversion tosses to Mason Taylor and Josh Reynolds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look away now Emari Demercado! The Arizona Cardinals running back fumbles a wide-open 72-yard touchdown for a touchback.

Detroit Lions 37-24 Cincinnati Bengals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery throws a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright against the Cincinnati Bengals.

David Montgomery ran for a touchdown and threw for one on a trick play in his hometown, while Jared Goff passed for three scores as the Detroit Lions rolled to their fourth straight win, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 37-24.

Montgomery, a seven-year veteran, had passing and rushing scores in a game for the second time. The bruising rusher played quarterback at Cincinnati Mt. Healthy High School.

Jahmyr Gibbs also scored for the Lions (4-1), marking the 14th time the third-year running back and Montgomery have each had a touchdown. That tied Dallas' duo of Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston for the most in NFL history.

The Bengals (2-3) have dropped three straight by a combined total of 113-37 since star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury during the second quarter of a 31-27 victory over Jacksonville on Sept. 14.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning was 26 of 40 for 251 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, while Ja'Marr Chase had six receptions for 110 yards and two scores.

Washington Commanders 27-10 Los Angeles Chargers

Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored two touchdowns, and Washington rallied from a 10-point deficit after forcing a big fumble in the second quarter to score 27 straight points and beat Los Angeles.

Washington's Jayden Daniels was 15 of 26 for 231 yards and a touchdown in the game's final minute in helping the Commanders (3-2) win for the first time on the road after missing two games with an injured left knee.

The Chargers (3-2) were one of the least penalized teams in the first three weeks of the season, when they were 3-0. But they were done in by sloppy play last week, with 15 penalties for 107 yards in a 21-18 loss at the New York Giants.

Back home at SoFi Stadium, it happened again. They had 10 penalties for 85 yards and three turnovers in Washington territory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A super throw from Carson Wentz to Jordan Addison for the winning touchdown for the Vikings!

New York Giants 14-26 New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler passed for an 87-yard touchdown to Rashid Shaheed, safety Jordan Howden returned a fumble 86 yards for a score, and New Orleans defeated the turnover-prone New York Giants 26-14 for the Saints' first victory under rookie coach Kellen Moore.

Rattler earned his first victory in 11 career starts, passing for 225 yards without a turnover, while Shaheed finished with four catches for 114 yards for the Saints (1-4).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler throws an 87-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart, who won his first career start last week, passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns, but also turned the ball over three times, the first when the ball slipped from his hand during a scramble in the third quarter.

efensive end Cameron Jordan recovered as Dart, laying across Jordan's legs, disgustedly put both hands over his face.

Dart threw his first two career interceptions in the fourth quarter - both caught by Kool-Aid McKinstry for his first-career picks.

Miami Dolphins 24-27 Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young threw a go-ahead, four-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Evans with 1:59 remaining, Rico Dowdle ran for 206 yards and a score and the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the Miami Dolphins 27-24.

Young completed 19 of 30 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns after turning the ball over on Carolina's first two possessions, leading to two touchdown passes by Tua Tagovailoa and a 17-0 Miami lead.

Making his first start for the Panthers, Dowdle matched the second-highest rushing total in franchise history.

The Panthers (2-3) remained unbeaten at home and equaled a franchise record with their 17-point comeback. Carolina improved to 4-117 (including playoffs) when trailing by 17 or more.

Tagovailoa finished 27 of 36 for 256 yards with touchdown passes to De'Von Achane, Darren Waller and Jaylen Waddle in Miami's first game since Tyreek Hill sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL season.

Las Vegas Raiders 6-40 Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor ran for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion, and Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes as the Indianapolis Colts routed the Las Vegas Raiders 40-6.

Jones finished 20 of 29 for 212 yards and moved to 4-1 as a starter this year, surpassing his combined victory total over the past two seasons with the New York Giants. Taylor rushed 17 times for 66 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards - ending a streak of nine straight games with 95 yards or more from scrimmage.

The Colts (4-1) took full advantage of the Raiders' miscues. They converted a blocked punt, two interceptions and a turnover on downs into touchdowns.

Las Vegas (1-4) lost its fourth straight on another productive day for Ashton Jeanty. The rookie had 14 carries for 67 yards and five receptions for 42 yards while Geno Smith was 25 of 36 for 228 yards with the two picks.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.