Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host Super Bowl game within next five years, says Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh says he has no doubt that the NFL will host a UK-based Super Bowl at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the near future.

Tottenham hosted its 11th regular season game on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Cleveland Browns, and will lift its tally to 12 games since 2019 when the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in Week Six.

It remains the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of North America and the official home of the NFL in the UK.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently underlined his support for a prospective and historic international Super Bowl as the NFL shows no signs of slowing in its thriving chapter of global expansion.

"Without question," said Sky Sports NFL's Super Bowl-winning Ndamukong Suh. "There's no doubt in my mind that's on the table, and I would be willing to be bet in the next five years it happens.

"The world is their oyster where games go."

London is staging three games as part of a record seven international matchups to be played in the 2025 season, with Dublin, Madrid and Berlin entering as new territories following a return to Sao Paulo in Brazil in kickoff week.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently underlined the aim to reach 16 international games per season, with a view to every team playing at least one international game in a campaign. Paris and Asia are on the horizon, while the league is gearing up for its Australian debut with a game in Melbourne next year.

By the end of October London will have hosted 42 regular season games since its first in 2007.

"The Super Bowl is an experience, right? 'Were you at this city? 'Did you do that?' Imagine that here. That's exactly why we'll end up here," said Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell.

"It's a unique experience, different to anywhere else in the States, never been done.

"I think they'll go everywhere, they've got all the research, where the fans are. If they have the extra game, it's going to be international every week."

The Broncos face the Jets at Tottenham at 2.30pm on Sunday, before the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday October 19, both live on Sky Sports NFL.

