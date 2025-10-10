NFL: New York Giants beat Philadelphia Eagles as Cam Skattebo scores three touchdowns

Cam Skattebo ran for three touchdowns as he and fellow rookie Jaxson Dart shone in prime time to lead the New York Giants to a 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

It was the second straight loss for the Super Bowl champions after they fell to the Denver Broncos last weekend.

Skattebo bulldozed his way into the end zone from four yards out and twice from the one-yard line. Dart scampered in untouched on his 20-yard touchdown run and connected with Wan'Dale Robinson on a 35-yard catch-and-run to the end zone.

The rookies, who each fumbled on Sunday in a turnover-heavy loss at New Orleans, responded the way coach Brian Daboll expected. Dart finished 17 of 25 for 195 yards passing and 13 carries for 58 yards after getting a concussion test following a big hit, while Skattebo rushed 19 times for a career-high 98 yards.

Stats leaders:

Philadelphia Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 24/33, 283 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jalen Hurts, 24/33, 283 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Saquon Barkley, 12 carries, 58 yards

Saquon Barkley, 12 carries, 58 yards Receiving: Dallas Goedert, 9 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD

New York Giants

Passing: Jaxson Dart, 17/25, 195 yards, 1 TD

Jaxson Dart, 17/25, 195 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Cam Skattebo, 19 carries, 98 yards, 3 TDs

Cam Skattebo, 19 carries, 98 yards, 3 TDs Receiving: Wan'Dale Robinson, 6 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD

The Giants (2-4) also sacked Jalen Hurts three times and picked him off. Brian Burns got to the Eagles quarterback twice to tie for the NFL lead in sacks this season with seven.

Hurts overthrew a wide-open DeVonta Smith on a play in the third quarter almost certainly would have been a touchdown if it was on the mark and in the fourth was intercepted by Cor'Dale Flott, who returned it 68 yards. It was Hurts' first interception of the season and just his second, the other being in the Super Bowl, over his past 15 games.

The Eagles (4-2) ran the tush push four consecutive times in the second quarter, with Hurts scoring on the final try, and he had a shovel-pass TD to Dallas Goedert. But Hurts' miscues, combined with the defense faltering, contributed to their first back-to-back losses since three in a row to end the 2023 regular season, then eliminate them from the playoffs.

That stretch from December 31 2023 to January 15, 2024 also included the only time New York beat Philadelphia over the NFC East rivals' seven previous meetings. This was just the Giants' fourth victory in their past 18 games against the Eagles. Injuries

Who said what?

Giants QB Jaxson Dart: "Quite honestly, nobody really expected us to put up a performance like this. We felt confident. We just tried to play hard for each other. We're not trying to make statements. We're just trying to play for each other and win games."

Giants RB Cam Skattebo: "I'm going sleep with No. 3 ( game ball) tonight as my pillow. We played hard, and props to the guys up front for all the effort they gave me and this team."

Giants head coach Brian Daboll: "You go through some tough times. Sometimes you can get stronger from it, or sometimes you can fold. I like our guys. These young players, I have a lot of confidence in these young players. These rookies, they have the right mindset. They're tough."

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: "You play the game to win. Obviously, we're competitive in that and trying to figure that out. We've got some work to do, and that's all that matters."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni: "We have a lot of things to get fixed. We just had an off night. Everybody did."

