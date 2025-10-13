NFL: Baltimore Ravens lose again without Lamar Jackson as Dallas Cowboys suffer upset loss to Carolina Panthers

The Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers won in the final seconds, the Baltimore Ravens saw their season slip further away and Daniel Jones led the Indianapolis Colts to yet another win on NFL Sunday...

Seattle Seahawks 20-12 Jacksonville Jaguars

Sam Darnold threw touchdown passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp as Seattle dominated both lines of scrimmage on its way to a 20-12 victory at Jacksonville.

Smith-Njigba finished with eight receptions for 162 yards as the Seahawks (4-2) rebounded from a last-second loss to Tampa Bay at home.

The Jaguars (4-2), meanwhile, looked every bit like a team that spent the week revelling in a Monday night victory against three-time AFC champion Kansas City. Jacksonville's first three snaps set the tone: a sack, a holding penalty and a three-yard loss.

Trevor Lawrence was sacked six more times. Travis Etienne was held to 27 yards on 12 carries. And the Jaguars had a 54-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr. nullified because rookie Travis Hunter lined up offsides.

San Francisco 49ers 19-30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and had a spectacular scramble to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-19.

Up 20-19 early in the fourth, the Buccaneers faced a third-and-14 at their 41. Mayfield ducked from a sack in the pocket, escaped another defender, scrambled out of trouble, eluded more tackles and dove headfirst, stretching the ball to get a first down on third-and-14.

A few plays later, Mayfield connected with Tez Johnson on a 45-yard touchdown pass down the middle to give the 49ers a 27-19 lead.

The 49ers were driving for a potential tying score when Mac Jones threw an interception to Jamel Dean on fourth-and-five from the Buccaneers 33 with just under six minutes left, setting up Chase McLaughlin's 45-yard field goal that extended the lead to 30-19.

Jones threw for 347 yards with two picks, losing for the first time in four starts filling in for Brock Purdy. Mayfield was who finished 17 of 23 for 256 yards and his two scores to Kameron Johnson and Tez Johnson.

Los Angeles Chargers 29-27 Miami Dolphins

Justin Herbert escaped the Dolphins' pass rush and connected with Ladd McConkey for a 42-yard catch-and-run in the final minute, setting up Cameron Dicker's fifth field goal of the game as the Los Angeles Chargers rallied to beat Miami 29-27.

The Dolphins overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and took the lead when Tua Tagovailoa threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Darren Waller with 46 seconds remaining.

Nyheim Hines set the Chargers up at Miami's 35 with a 40-yard return of the ensuing kickoff. On second-and-10, Herbert stepped up in the pocket, got free from the grasp of Jaelan Phillips and threw a short pass to McConkey, who broke a tackle and ran out of bounds at the Miami 17. Dicker's 33-yard kick won it for Los Angeles (4-2), which snapped a two-game skid.

Herbert completed 29 of 38 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Kimani Vidal, getting the bulk of carries for Los Angeles' banged-up backfield, finished with 18 rushes for 124 yards and had a 7-yard touchdown catch. McConkey had seven catches for 100 yards and a TD.

Tagovailoa, who finished with 205 yards passing, threw his third interception of the day on Miami's final possession, and the Dolphins (1-5) were booed off the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams 17-3 Baltimore Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams finished the first half with a goal-line stand and then Matthew Stafford guided them to a pair of touchdowns to begin the third quarter in a 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Rams (4-2) were not at their best, but they didn't have to be against a spiralling Baltimore team that was without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson for a second straight weekend. The Ravens (1-5) managed a field goal on their first drive and nothing more.

Kyren Williams put Los Angeles ahead with a three-yard scoring run in the third. After Baltimore's Zay Flowers fumbled, the Rams quickly made it 17-3 on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Tyler Higbee.

With Jackson sidelined by a hamstring injury, Cooper Rush went 11 for 19 for 72 yards with an interception and a lost fumble before being pulled in favour of Tyler Huntley in the fourth.

Dallas Cowboys 27-30 Carolina Panthers

Rico Dowdle went over 200 yards from scrimmage for the second straight week - this time against his former team - and rookie Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired as the Carolina Panthers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-27 in a wild back-and-forth game.

Bryce Young completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards and threw two of his three touchdown passes to rookie Tetairoa McMillan to help the Panthers (3-3) improve to 3-0 at home.

Dowdle ran for 183 yards on 30 carries and caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, who beat the Cowboys for the first time in three years at home. Dowdle spent five years with the Cowboys before signing with Carolina as an unrestricted free agent. He has 473 yards from scrimmage over the past two weeks, a franchise record.

McMillan hadn't caught a touchdown pass in the NFL before Sunday after catching 26 over his three seasons at the University of Arizona, but broke through with touchdown catches of 19 and two yards.

Dak Prescott finished 25 of 34 for 261 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys (2-3-1). Dallas wasted a career-best game from George Pickens, who caught nine passes for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals 18-27 Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs rushed for two touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers held off Cincinnati for a 27-18 victory in Joe Flacco's Bengals debut.

Jacobs had a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and opened the fourth by scoring on a 14-yard burst up the middle. Jordan Love went 19 of 26 for 259 yards with an interception and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft.

Lucas Havrisik sealed the win by making the second of his two field goals, a 39-yarder with 1:52 remaining. Havrisik also kicked a 43-yarder a day after signing with the Packers because usual kicker Brandon McManus had injured his quadriceps.

Cincinnati's final hope vanished when Evan McPherson was wide right on a 56-yard attempt with 41 seconds left. McPherson also made a 45-yard field goal and was short on what would have been an NFL-record 67-yarder to end the first half - having made the initial kick only to see it pegged back by a Packers timeout.

Flacco arrived via a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday and finished 29 of 45 for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals 27-31 Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor ran one yard for the go-ahead score with 4:32 left to give the Indianapolis Colts a 31-27 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones finished 22 of 30 for 212 yards with one interception, as well as running for a score. Taylor had 21 carries for 123 yards, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren caught six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Indy (5-1) remained perfect at home by winning its sixth straight over the past two seasons at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Arizona (2-4) lost its fourth straight, blowing a fourth-quarter lead for the second consecutive week. Jacoby Brissett replaced the injured Kyler Murray against one of his former teams. He was 27 of 44 for 320 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. McBride had a season-high eight receptions for 72 yards and a score.

New England Patriots 25-19 New Orleans Saints

Drake Maye passed for three touchdowns of 25 or more yards, including two to Kayshon Boutte, as the New England Patriots outlasted the New Orleans Saints 25-19.

Maye completed 18 of 26 passes for 261 yards without a turnover and also connected with DeMario Douglas for a 53-yard score as the Patriots (4-2) won for a third straight week.

Boutte, a Louisiana native who played collegiately at LSU, caught five passes for 93 yards.

The Saints (1-5) were driving for a possible go-ahead score in the fourth quarter when tight end Juwan Johnson was ruled on video review to have fumbled what initially was ruled a first-down catch across midfield.

Spencer Rattler completed 20 of 26 passes for 227 yards without a turnover, but the Saints struggled to get in the end zone. Taysom Hill had New Orleans' lone touchdown on a one-yard run and Blake Grupe kicked four field goals.

Cleveland Browns 9-23 Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers had little trouble with the Cleveland Browns in a 23-9 victory.

The Steelers (4-1) strengthened their early grip on the AFC North by continuing their home mastery of the Browns (1-5). Cleveland's regular-season losing streak at Acrisure Stadium hit 22 games after another lifeless performance by its offense.

Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel passed for 221 yards but couldn't lead the league's second-lowest scoring offense to the end zone as Cleveland failed to crack the 17-point barrier for the 11th consecutive game.

Pittsburgh didn't exactly tear through the NFL's second-ranked defense. Still, Rodgers kept the chains moving by spreading his 21 completions among eight players. He threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward and, early in the fourth quarter, found DK Metcalf on a pretty lob to the right corner of the end zone for a 25-yard score that put the game out of reach.

Tennessee Titans 10-20 Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith passed for 174 yards and a touchdown, and Devin White led a suffocating Raiders defense as Las Vegas defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-10.

The Raiders (2-4) ended a four-game skid, and the Titans (1-5) missed an opportunity to win consecutive games for the first time since November of 2022, a 47-game stretch.

Neither of the struggling teams did much on offense, combining for 451 yards.

Las Vegas won fairly easily despite pedestrian numbers from Smith and Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on a 3.3-yards-per-play average.

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the top overall pick in the NFL draft, was 26 of 38 for 222 yards. He connected with David Martin-Robinson for the second-year tight end's first career touchdown.

