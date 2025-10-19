NFL: Patrick Mahomes shines for Kansas City Chiefs as Denver Broncos stun New York Giants with incredible finish

Rashee Rice starred on his return for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jalen Hurts sparked the Philadelphia Eagles offense to life and the Denver Broncos stunned the New York Giants in a remarkable finish on NFL Sunday...

Las Vegas Raiders 0-31 Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters of work, Rashee Rice caught two of the touchdowns passes in his return from a six-game suspension, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0.

Rice finished with seven catches for 42 yards in his first game since Week Four last season, when he tore his ACL in a collision with Mahomes. He made it back from the injury in time to participate in the offseason and training camp, before being suspended before the start of the season for his role in a high-speed car crash on a Dallas highway in March 2024.

Rice's return sparked an offense that scored on its first five possessions and finished with 434 yards in all. It didn't help Las Vegas to play most of the game without star pass rusher Maxx Crosby , who left with a knee injury.

The Chiefs (4-3) were nearly as good on defense, though, holding the Raiders to three first downs and 96 yards while beating them for the 10th time in the last 11 matchups.

Geno Smith finished 10 of 16 for 67 yards, while Ashton Jeanty, one of the NFL's top rookies, carried just six times for 21 yards.

New York Giants 32-33 Denver Broncos

Wil Lutz kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Denver Broncos to a thrilling 33-32 win over the stunned New York Giants, who took a shutout into the fourth quarter.

The Broncos' improbable comeback snapped a streak in which NFL teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final six minutes of a game.

The Broncos (5-2) trailed 26-8 with just over five minutes remaining but scored on a seven-yard Bo Nix scamper, R.J. Harvey's two-yard catch, an 18-yard keeper by Nix and Lutz's game-winner after Jaxson Dart seemingly broke the Broncos' hearts with a one-yard TD with 37 seconds left that gave New York a 32-30 lead.

Jude McAtamney missed his second extra point of the afternoon, however, and after Tyler Badie returned the kickoff 19 yards to the 23, Nix found Marvin Mims for 29 yards and Courtland Sutton for 22.

With no timeouts remaining, Nix and the offense raced to the line of scrimmage at the Giants 21 and spiked the ball with two seconds left.

Lutz nailed the field goal to secure Denver's fourth consecutive win overall and NFL-best eighth straight at home.

Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Hurts threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, Jalyx Hunt returned an interception for a score, and the Eagles rebounded from back-to-back losses by hanging on to beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-22.

Hurts finished 19 of 23 for a perfect passer rating to ignite a highlight-reel revival of what had been a dormant passing attack for the Eagles (5-2), hitting A.J. Brown for two touchdowns and DeVonta Smith for a career-high 183 receiving yards that included a 79-yard score.

Facing third-and-nine from their 44 with 1:45 left and the Vikings (3-3) still holding two timeouts, Hurts dropped back and dropped a 45-yard rainbow into Brown's arms to seal it after he beat former teammate Isaiah Rodgers with a slick double move up the sideline. Rodgers, in his first season with the Vikings, also got beat on Smith's touchdown.

Carson Wentz went 26 for 42 for 313 yards on an erratic afternoon, getting picked off twice in his own territory and struggling on the other end while the Vikings had to settle for Will Reichard's field goals on five of six possessions inside the 20.

Indianapolis Colts 38-24 Los Angeles Chargers

Daniel Jones threw for 288 yards and two scores, Jonathan Taylor had his third three-touchdown game of the season and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 on for their NFL-leading sixth win.

The Colts (6-1) also snapped a five-game skid in Los Angeles after losing to the Rams at SoFi Stadium last month. They hadn't beaten the Chargers, Rams or now-Las Vegas Raiders in L.A. since 1986. Overall, the Colts hadn't beat the Chargers since September 25, 2016, in Indianapolis.

Off to their best start since 2009, the AFC South-leading Colts led 23-3 at halftime while holding the Chargers to 10 rushing yards on six carries. The Colts scored two-and-a-half minutes into the game on Taylor's 23-yard touchdown run and never looked back.

Jones was 23 of 34. Taylor had 16 carries for 94 yards.

The Chargers (4-3) never led while losing for the third time in four games despite a career-high 423 passing yards and three touchdowns by Justin Herbert. His 37 completions set a franchise record.

Washington Commanders 22-44 Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns, including a 74-yarder to CeeDee Lamb, DaRon Bland returned an interception 68 yards for a score after Jayden Daniels left with a hamstring injury and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 44-22.

Lamb had 110 yards on five catches after a high ankle sprain kept him out of the previous three games, when George Pickens sparkled without his new sidekick, then had just as much of an impact with them sharing the spotlight again.

Pickens' 44-yard catch keyed a 35-second touchdown drive for a 27-15 lead in the final minute of the first half after Daniels had scored on a one-yard run with 45 seconds to go before the break.Javonte Williams ran for 116 yards a touchdown for Dallas (3-3-1).

Marcus Mariota replaced the injured Daniels early in the second half, and his first possession ended when he scrambled left and threw deep the other way to Jeremy McNichols. Bland was waiting for the throw and went untouched on the pick-six. Bland set an NFL record two years ago with five interception returns for touchdowns.

Prescott finished 21 of 30 for 264 yards with two touchdowns passes to Jake Ferguson, who became the first tight end in NFL history with at least 50 catches and six receiving touchdowns in the first seven games of a season.

New England Patriots 31-13 Tennessee Titans

Drake Maye threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns as the New England Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans 31-13 in coach Mike Vrabel's first game against the franchise that fired him in January 2024.

The Patriots (5-2) won their fourth straight to keep them atop the AFC East and spoil Mike McCoy's debut as Tennessee's interim head coach. Fans chanted "Vrabel, Vrabel" as the clock ticked down.

With a 135.9 passer rating, Maye became only the third player under the age of 24 with at least 200 yards passing and a passer rating of 100 or higher in six straight games in NFL history. He joined Patrick Mahomes (seven consecutive in 2018) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (six in 1984).

Linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson had two of the Patriots' five sacks and returned a fumble four yards for a touchdown. Harold Landry III had the final sack against the team that released him in March, and Marcus Jones had an interception in the final minutes.

Green Bay Packers 27-23 Arizona Cardinals

Josh Jacobs ran for a go-ahead one-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining, Micah Parsons had a career-high three sacks and the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23.

Green Bay (4-1-1) fought through a sluggish first half to win its first road game of the season. The Packers had their share of adversity this weekend - the team's travel was reportedly delayed roughly five hours on Saturday because of mechanical issues with their airplane in Wisconsin.

Arizona (2-5) had a chance to win the game on its final offensive drive but Jacoby Brissett's fourth-down pass was batted away in the end zone with six seconds left. Brissett - filling in for the injured Kyler Murray - threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals have lost five straight games by a combined 13 points. They're just the third NFL team to lose by four points or less in five straight, joining the 2017 San Francisco 49ers and 1984 Cleveland Browns.

Green Bay's Jordan Love completed 19 of 29 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Parsons finished with three sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries, making life difficult for Brissett all afternoon.

Miami Dolphins 6-31 Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins scored three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Judkins, the 36th overall pick in April's draft, had 84 yards rushing on 25 carries. He is the first Browns running back with three rushing scores in a game since Nick Chubb in 2022.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell, acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 9, returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play of the second half as the Browns (2-5) got over the 17-point hump for the first time in 12 games.

Rayshawn Jenkins added an interception and fumble recovery as the Browns had four takeaways in a game for the first time in nearly two seasons.

Dillon Gabriel completed 13 of 18 for 116 yards in a game in which passing was at a premium due to heavy rain and wind during the first half. It was the first home start for the rookie third-round pick, who got his first NFL win.

Miami (1-6) managed just a pair of field goals from Riley Patterson. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions for the second straight week and had a career-low passer rating of 24.1 as he completed 12 of 23 for 100 yards.

Carolina Panthers 13-6 New York Jets

Bryce Young threw a touchdown pass before leaving with an ankle injury, Jaycee Horn had two interceptions of Tyrod Taylor after New York benched Justin Fields and the Carolina Panthers beat the winless Jets 13-6.

It marked the first time since Young was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 that the Panthers (4-3) have a three-game winning streak with him as their starting quarterback - but he was unable to finish this one.

Young went to the locker room late in the third quarter, appearing to walk with a slight limp. The Panthers announced his return was questionable before ruling him out.

Andy Dalton took over with 34 seconds left in the quarter when Carolina got the ball back leading 13-3 following an interception by Horn in the end zone. Young was sacked by Jowon Briggs for a 12-yard loss on his last snap before the Panthers punted.

Young was 15 of 25 for 138 yards and a touchdown before leaving. Dalton was four of seven for 60 yards as the Panthers moved above .500 for the first time this late in a season since they started 5-3 in 2019. It was also Carolina's first road win this season after dropping its first three.

Xavier Legette had the best game of his career, catching nine passes for 92 yards and a score

New Orleans Saints 14-26 Chicago Bears

Dennis Allen's defense dominated his former team as the Chicago Bears beat the New Orleans Saints 26-14 for their fourth straight win.

The Bears forced four turnovers and sacked Spencer Rattler four times.

Montez Sweat set the tone with an early strip-sack that led to a field goal. Nahshon Wright set up the game's first touchdown with a long interception return, and the Bears (4-2) overcame a spotty performance by Caleb Williams to match their best streak since the 2018 NFC North championship team closed the regular season with four straight wins.

Williams completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards and an interception. But Chicago got huge contributions from the running backs. D'Andre Swift, coming off a 108-yard game against Washington, ran for a season-high 124 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie Kyle Monangai added a career-high 81 yards and a touchdown, helping Chicago stop an eight-game losing streak against the Saints. They hadn't beaten New Orleans since 2008.

Rattler was 20 of 32 for 233 yards while throwing three interceptions.

