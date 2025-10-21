NFL: Jahmyr Gibbs leads Detroit Lions to victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Seattle Seahawks beat Houston Texans

Jahmyr Gibbs scored two touchdowns to lead the Detroit Lions in a 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Gibbs scored on a long 78-yard sprint in the second quarter, a five-yard spinning plunge in the third and accounted for a career-high 218 yards from scrimmage to lead the Lions to victory.

The Lions (5-2) bounced back from a loss as they have done flawlessly for nearly three years, extending their NFL-long streak of 51 games without dropping two straight in the regular season.

Tampa Bay (5-2) was outgained by more than 200 yards in the first half, but trailed 14-3 because Detroit had an interception, fumble, turned it over on downs and Jake Bates missed a 54-yard field goal.

Chase McLaughlin made a 53-yard field goal to end the half and put the Bucs on the scoreboard and rookie Tez Johnson had a 22-yard touchdown reception to open the second half, pulling the Bucs within five points, but they could not slow down Gibbs.

On the ensuing drive, Gibbs had a 15-yard run and a 28-yard reception to set up his second touchdown that gave the Lions a 21-9 lead late in the third quarter.

The third-year running back finished with a season-high 136 yards rushing on 17 carries and a season-high 82 yards receiving on three catches. He is the first NFL player with at least 135 yards rushing and 80 yards receiving, along with two scores on the ground, since Chris Johnson in 2009.

Bates connected with a 58-yard field goal early in the fourth, knocking it in off an upright, to give the Lions a 24-9 lead.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was 28 of 50 for 228 yards with one touchdown and one interception against a short-handed defense. Mayfield threw an incomplete pass in the end zone with 4:24 left, ending potential comeback hopes.

"As a skill group, we didn't connect on a lot of plays," Mayfield said. "We were behind the sticks a lot, and that allows their defensive line and linebackers to pin their ears back and come after me. That doesn't put the offensive line in a fair position."

Houston Texans 19-27 Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his NFL-leading fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Houston Texans 27-19 on Monday night.

Smith-Njigba, who entered the game leading the league in receiving yards, gave Seattle a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter when he caught an 11-yard TD pass from Sam Darnold. He celebrated his fourth touchdown catch of the season by dunking on the crossbar of the goalposts, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.

In total, Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 123 yards receiving. He became the second player in franchise history to record three straight 100-yard games, and his five 100-yard games this season are tied for the second-most in a year by any Seahawks player.

Seattle struck first when RB Zach Charbonnet plunged in from one yard out on the Seahawks' second drive of the game to give them a 7-0 lead. They had excellent field position thanks to LB Uchenna Nwosu sacking C.J. Stroud for an 18-yard loss, which pinned the Texans at their own one-yard line.

Houston scored its first touchdown of the game when Darnold was strip-sacked in his own end zone midway through the third quarter. Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. recovered the fumble in the Seahawks' end zone, but Houston failed to convert its two-point conversion attempt.

Charbonnet punched in his second touchdown of the game, a two-yard rush, late in the third quarter to give the Seahawks a 27-12 advantage.

The Texans' only offensive touchdown came courtesy of a four-yard TD pass from Stroud to running back Woody Marks, with only 2:04 remaining in regulation. Ka'imi Fairbairn added two field goals for the Texans, whose two-game win streak was snapped and dropped to 2-4 on the year.

