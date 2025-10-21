Travis Hunter needs to focus on offense with the Jacksonville Jaguars, says Phoebe Schecter

Travis Hunter entered the NFL committed to shattering convention by playing on both offense and defense at the highest level - but does the Jacksonville Jaguars star need to focus on one position?

The No 2 overall pick posted a career-best eight catches for 101 yards and his first career NFL touchdown during Sunday's 35-7 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley.

Hunter, who plays at wide receiver and defensive back, was utilised primarily on offense as he registered a season-high 67 offensive snaps to just 14 defensive snaps, his fewest since Week Four.

Jacksonville meanwhile struggled to move the ball for much of the game as lead wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr surrendered more key dropped catches amid his turbulent start to the season, prompting questions over whether Hunter should become Trevor Lawrence's primary target.

"I feel it has to be, why not use all of his strengths?," said Sky Sports NFL's Phoebe Schecter.

"We saw him increase his reps as the game went on and making some big plays. He is a playmaker, you get the ball in his hands and he can do magnificent things.

"If you start to give him a real personnel grouping, get him integrated into the playbook - who else is the No 1 receiver right now?"

Hunter's performance did include a sublime pass breakup at the sideline while covering Rams three-time All Pro receiver Davante Adams, who had three touchdowns in the game.

The former Colorado star played 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps in his final year at college last season, managing 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as well as 32 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

But with the additional bells and whistles that come with life as a high-profile star in the NFL, Ndamukong Suh also questioned his usage in Jacksonville.

"As a true professional where he needs to be able to have time to compose, understand, 'let me study on one side of the ball or the other' is the mental aspect," said Sky Sports NFL analyst and Super Bowl champion Suh.

"Offense is not easy, defense is not easy, no position in the NFL is easy to understand. Let alone he has outside things like sponsorships which shouldn't have an effect but they are part of his overall life, and then taking care of your health, all of these things coming into that.

"To add another fourth dimension you have to deal with is pretty tough."

