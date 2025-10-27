NFL scores: Denver Broncos thump Dallas Cowboys as Jonathan Taylor strengthens MVP case in Indianapolis Colts victory

Jonathan Taylor and James Cook produced monster performances, the New York Jets won their first game of the season and the Baltimore Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive on NFL Sunday...

Tennessee Titans 14-38 Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and caught another in a milestone game, and Daniel Jones threw for two more scores to help the Indianapolis Colts continue their surprising start with a 38-14 rout over Tennessee.

Taylor also scored three TDs against the Titans in each of their previous two meetings, making him the first player in league history to have three touchdowns in three consecutive games against the same team.

He finished with 12 carries for 153 yards, the fourth 100-yard game this season for the league's rushing leader.

Jones was 21 of 29 with 272 yards and no interceptions though he was sacked a season-high three times as Indy (7-1) stayed atop the AFC South with its fourth straight win. Michael Pittman Jr. caught eight passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts have scored 31 or more points in all four of those victories.

Dallas Cowboys 24-44 Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw for four touchdowns, rookie R.J. Harvey scored three times and the Denver Broncos routed the Dallas Cowboys 44-24 for their fifth consecutive victory.

J.K. Dobbins ran for 111 yards on 15 carries and the Broncos (6-2) also got big performances from rookies Pat Bryant and Jahdae Barron as they extended the NFL's longest home winning streak to nine games.

Bryant scored his first touchdown and Barron picked off Dak Prescott for his first career interception.

Despite two TD runs from former Denver running back Javonte Williams, the Cowboys (3-4-1) lost for the eighth straight time to the Broncos, whom they haven't beaten since the heyday of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin in 1995.

Nix led Denver on four touchdown drives for a 27-10 halftime lead, and his second TD toss to Troy Franklin made it 37-17. His five-yarder to Harvey made it 44-17.

Chicago Bears 16-30 Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns, Tyler Huntley made a big third-down throw late in the fourth quarter and the Baltimore Ravens finally won without Lamar Jackson, beating the Chicago Bears 30-16.

The Ravens (2-5) snapped a four-game skid and ended Chicago's four-game winning streak. The Bears (4-3) dominated the first quarter, but managed only two field goals in that period and didn't score again until the fourth.

Although Jackson returned to practice this week, he was ruled out Saturday for a third straight game because of a hamstring injury. The Ravens had lost 11 of their previous 13 when their star quarterback didn't play, but Huntley filled in capably this time after Cooper Rush started against the Texans and Rams.

Huntley completed his first nine passes and ultimately threw for 186 yards while running for 53. The Ravens led 16-13 in the fourth quarter when, with the Bears backed up near their own goal line, Caleb Williams was intercepted by Nate Wiggins, giving Baltimore the ball at the Chicago nine. Huntley threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar two plays later.

The Bears kicked a field goal to pull within seven with 5:06 left, but Huntley threw a 14-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins on third-and-7 and Henry's 2-yard touchdown made it 30-16.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-3 New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay edge rusher Anthony Nelson had an interception for a touchdown to go with a forced fumble and two sacks, Sean Tucker ran for a one-yard score on fourth down and the Buccaneers beat the hapless New Orleans Saints 23-3.

Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass for the Buccaneers (6-2), who forced four turnovers and also played a role in forcing Saints second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler out of the game.

First-year Saints coach Kellen Moore inserted rookie QB Tyler Shough late in the third quarter, but the switch did little to improve matters for New Orleans (1-7), now tied for the worst record in the NFL with the New York Jets and Tennessee.

After saying earlier in the week that he didn't like the Saints and did not feel they played "clean," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield did enough to help his team win comfortably. But the Bucs' offense did not have the smoothest day.

The Saints managed to preserve a scoreless tie in the second quarter by stuffing four goal-to-go runs from the one, only to give up Nelson's defensive touchdown a couple plays later.

New York Jets 39-38 Cincinnati Bengals

Breece Hall rushed for two second-half touchdowns and threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Mason Taylor with 1:54 left, helping the New York Jets edge the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 for their first win of the season.

Justin Fields was 21 for 32 for 244 yards and a touchdown in his first game since Jets owner Woody Johnson criticised his team's quarterback play during its winless start. Hall finished with 18 carries for 133 yards.

The Jets (1-7), who trailed 31-16 after three quarters, rolled to 502 yards of offense in their highest scoring game of the season, including a season-high 254 on the ground.

Joe Flacco passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a 1-yard score, but the Bengals (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games.Ja'Marr Chase had 12 catches for 91 yards in his third consecutive game with double-digit receptions.

Flacco was 21 for 34 for 223 yards in his third consecutive start since he was acquired in a trade with Cleveland. The 40-year-old quarterback also used his legs to set up Samaje Perine's 32-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, scrambling for 13 yards on a third-and-12 play.

Buffalo Bills 40-9 Carolina Panthers

James Cook ran for a career-high 216 yards and two touchdowns, Allen accounted for three scores and the Bills returned from their bye with a resounding 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Allen improved to 8-0 following the bye week and established an NFL record by becoming the first player to run and throw for a touchdown in 46 games, breaking the mark previously held by former Panthers QB Cam Newton.

Allen finished 12 of 19 for 163 yards, the highlight coming on a catch-and-run 54-yard toss to Khalil Shakir. But the Bills repeatedly gashed the Panthers' eighth-ranked run defense.

Cook scored on runs of 64 and 21 yards, becoming the third Bills running back to run for 200 yards and two touchdowns, joining Cookie Gilchrist and O.J. Simpson. Cook, who didn't play in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand, did it against a defense that had allowed just 131 yards on the ground over the past three weeks.

Allen added two short touchdown runs, giving him 77 for his career (including playoff games), tying him with Newton for the most all-time by a quarterback.

Cleveland Browns 13-32 New England Patriots

Drake Maye threw three second-half touchdown passes to help the Patriots erase an early deficit and roll to their fifth straight victory with a 32-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Robert Spillane both added interceptions for New England (6-2), who have won six straight over Cleveland and 11 of the past 13 meetings since 1999.

Maye finished 18 of 24 for 282 yards and an interception. Hunter Henry, Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte all had touchdown catches.

It came on a day where Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett finished with a franchise-record and career-high five sacks, raising his season total to 10.

The loss extended Cleveland's road losing streak to 12 games. The Browns (2-6) haven't won away from home since Week 2 of last season against Jacksonville.

A week after earning his first victory as an NFL starter, Browns rookie quarterback Dillion Gabriel was 21 of 35 for 156 yards, with two touchdowns and the two picks.

New York Giants 20-38 Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley ran for a 65-yard score on his first carry of the game and topped 100 yards rushing for the first time this season before he left with a groin injury, while Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 38-20.

Barkley also ripped off a 28-yard run on the final play of the third quarter but shook his head as he ran gingerly back to the sideline. He was checked out inside the medical tent, and later grabbed his helmet and jumped in celebration when backup Tank Bigsby ran for a 29-yard gain.

Hurts, who completed 15 of 20 passes for 179 yards, put the game away with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert to finish that drive and make it 31-13. Barkley did not return to the game, finishing with 150 yards on 14 carries and four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. Hurts' fourth touchdown pass of the game was a 40-yard strike to Jahan Dotson.

Hurts connected with Barkley for a nine-yard touchdown and threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Goedert that sent the Eagles into halftime with a 21-10 lead.

Jaxson Dart threw for 193 yards and a touchdown for the Giants (2-6), who lost rookie running back Cam Skattebo to a gruesome dislocated right ankle.

Miami Dolphins 34-10 Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa threw a season-high four touchdown passes and the Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak by dominating the short-handed Atlanta Falcons 34-10 on Sunday.

The Dolphins (2-6) outgained the Falcons (3-4) 338-213. Tagovailoa, who threw three interceptions in each of his last two games, was added to the injury report before the game with an illness but showed no signs of being limited.

Tagovailoa completed 20 of 26 passes for 205 yards with scoring passes to Waddle, De'Von Achane, Malik Washington and Ollie Gordon II. It was especially impressive after he woke up with an eye swollen shut, putting his status for the game in question.

The Falcons were without quarterback Michael Penix Jr, top wide receiver Drake London and sacks leader Zach Harrison, among others, due to injuries.

San Francisco 49ers 15-26 Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud threw for a season-high 318 yards with two touchdowns and the Houston Texans got off to a quick start and held on for a 26-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Stroud did a great job of distributing the ball, completing passes to nine different players with star receiver Nico Collins out after sustaining a concussion Monday night. Xavier Hutchinson led the group with 69 yards receiving and a score and rookie Jaylin Noel added 63 to help the Texans (3-4) bounce back after a loss to Seattle.

Hutchinson's 30-yard touchdown grab extended Houston's lead to 23-7 with about seven-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter.

A two-yard touchdown reception by Jake Tonges and Demarcus Robinson's two-point conversion grab cut the lead to 23-15 late in the third quarter. Jauan Jennings made a 25-yard grab a play before the touchdown to set up the score.

