NFL: Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit Lions agree historic $180m contract extension

Aidan Hutchinson has agreed a four-year, $180m contract extension with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

Detroit's star edge rusher will earn $141m guaranteed, the highest guaranteed money by a non-quarterback in NFL history.

His $45m average annual salary is, meanwhile, second only to Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers among non-quarterbacks in the league, putting him ahead of both TJ Watt and Myles Garrett.

Top Five Highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL (average annual salary) Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers - $46.5m

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Detroit Lions - $45m

T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers - $45m

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - $40.25m

Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns - $40m

Hutchinson, the No 2 overall pick at the 2022 NFL Draft, missed the majority of the 2024 campaign after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula in Week Six. Even then, he still had 7.5 sacks in just five games.

He has mounted an impressive return in 2025 with six sacks, 39 quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles while playing 93 per cent of snaps amid Detroit's 5-2 start as a leading playoff favourite in the NFC.

The 25-year-old managed a career-best 11.5 sacks as he was named a Pro Bowler in 2023, having asserted himself as one of the premier edge rushers in football.

His new deal continues the work of general manager Brad Holmes in splashing the clash as part of Detroit's transformation into a Super Bowl contender. That includes a four-year $212m deal for quarterback Jared Goff amid his career resurrection, as well as star wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and instrumental offensive tackle Penei Sewell within a youthful Lions roster.

