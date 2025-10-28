Myles Garrett could make another trade request after Cleveland Browns slump, says Neil Reynolds

As I look back on Week Eight in the NFL, it felt like there was a very old-school feel to it, with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos coming to the fore.

It reminded me of those battles between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning over the years. So the AFC feels wide open and I'll start there on my reflections of the weekend's action.

Nix's Denver topple 'woeful' Dallas

I was very impressed with the Denver Broncos. It was against a woefully bad Dallas Cowboys defense, but Bo Nix is growing into this season. Four touchdown passes, they've got balance, they rush for nearly 180 yards, their young players are making plays, they have one of the better defenses in the NFL, so Denver have announced themselves on this stage as being for real.

Can the Colts continue dominance?

That's exactly the same case for the Indianapolis Colts, who were big winners over the Tennessee Titans, 38-14. I think the criticism of the Colts is that they haven't played anyone, but the positive is that whenever they've played a poor team, they've done what you're supposed to do. They've absolutely blown the doors off those teams and I think they are showing that they're standing the test of time. They've got Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, Daniel Jones is in the form of his life, players are making plays on both sides of the ball. There is a real vibe to the Indianapolis Colts right now.

Patriots rebuild thriving

The New England Patriots are ahead of schedule on their rebuild and that goes down to Mike Vrabel and the growing emergence of Drake Maye, who again only threw six incompletions on Sunday - two incompletions the previous week - and another three touchdown passes. The Patriots have won five in a row, they're top of the AFC East, it looks like they're putting together a really special season and that they are back.

Chiefs back on track

Talking of back, the Kansas City Chiefs have won three in a row now, they've got a 5-3 record. They were in total control in the second half of Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. I think Patrick Mahomes is using his weapons really well. They're so well-coached, they're so creative and it was notable that even before that game was played on Monday night. Las Vegas has the Chiefs as the Super Bowl favourites.

Ravens still alive in playoff hunt

They are not disappearing into the night and neither are the Baltimore Ravens who had a much-needed win against the Chicago Bears. Tyler Huntley kept the ship afloat as we expect the Lamar Jackson return to come very soon. Baltimore's run game got going again, they played well on defense, created a turnover - that's been something that's really been missing in their game - and they've got some winnable games coming up. Miami, Minnesota, Cincinnati, the Jets and they've still got to play Pittsburgh twice in a wide-open division, so Baltimore are still in the mix in the AFC North.

Play of the Week - Breece Hall's TD pass

My play of the week is going to be Breece Hall's touchdown pass to Mason Taylor to give the Jets their first win of the season. Hall was outstanding down the stretch in that game with a couple of touchdown runs, then he throws the game-winner. A much-needed victory for head coach Aaron Glenn.

Player of the Week - Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

I'm going with Jonathan Taylor of the Colts. He just does it week in and week out. Over 150 rushing yards, two touchdowns, he scored another touchdown through the air when the game was over and he was fighting for yardage. That told me huge amounts about Taylor's desire and that was the fourth game this season out of eight where he scored at least three touchdowns; he's in the form of his life.

Coach of the Week - Mike Vrabel, Patriots

I'm going to go with Mike Vrabel for the work he's done with the Patriots and the work he's done with his young quarterback. I think the New England Patriots rebuild has been surprising and speedy and it's because they've got a grown-up in the room at quarterback. He's a coach who can be demanding, can put the foot on the throat of his players and expect a lot from them, but he also treats them really well; he's a good person.

On my radar... Myles Garrett

Finally on my radar is Myles Garrett. Will we see another trade demand coming up in the next few weeks from Cleveland's star defender? He had a club record five sacks on Sunday and it all counted for nothing in a blowout loss to the Patriots. Garrett wanted away from the Browns around the Super Bowl and then signed a contract to stay with the team, but then he told me that all he thinks about is championships. So is he going to want to get out of Cleveland and go to, I don't know, Philadelphia or Detroit, somewhere where he can push a team over the edge? That's on my radar.

