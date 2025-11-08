NFL gameday guide: Josh Allen's Super Bowl window, Sauce Gardner returns to Europe and the NFL remembers Marshawn Kneeland

The race to the playoffs and Super Bowl LX is about to heat up as we enter the second half of the season. We look ahead to NFL Sunday...

Editor's note...

At the time of writing this it was reported that Dallas Cowboys second-year defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland had tragically died at the age of just 24 on Thursday morning. At times like this, end zones, tackles, sacks, Super Bowls and football mean little, if anything at all. It is also at times like this when football so beautifully comes together to remember the man both on and off the field.

Of course, tackles, sacks, prospective Super Bowls and football DID mean an awful lot to Kneeland, who just days earlier had pounced on a blocked punt against the Arizona Cardinals for his first career touchdown during Monday Night Football. Nobody wanted that loose ball more, the 2024 second-round pick out-sprinting every nearby Cowboys jersey for his deserved milestone moment.

NFL Network's Jane Slater cited a quote from Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer recalling his last conversation with Kneeland, during which he assured the former Western Michigan man he was going to have a great career.

He was a kid who seemingly loved to have fun on the football field. A video would resurface of a matchup with the New York Giants when a false start flag brought one play to a halt, Kneeland instead extending his pass rush and jokingly posing to take the snap in the backfield. Another social media home clip would showcase the exact moment he was drafted by the Cowboys, prompting an eruption of cheers as he hugged his family. That his dream and his life could be taken so soon is beyond words or comprehension. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and Cowboys teammates and coaches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Drake Maye may have finally filled the gap left by Tom Brady for the New England Patriots - check out his best plays so far!

The trade deadline has gone, November has arrived, the first half of the NFL season has passed and the true trek to the playoffs begins here. Contenders are playing catchup, surprise packages are about to try and hold their nerve - *cough* COLTS *cough* - Baltimore Ravens-shaped comebacks are on and some - *cough* JETS *cough* - are already waiting for 2026.

Trades are typically a nice insight into what a team thinks of their chances, or lack of them. The Indianapolis Colts, as their late owner Jim Irsay might say, just shoved all their chips into the middle of the table this week by parting with two first-round picks and young receiver Adonai Mitchell to acquire former Jets All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner.

Indianapolis sit atop the AFC standings at 7-2 as the shock tale of the season behind the most prolific offense in the league, led by an unlikely career resurrection from Giants castaway Daniel Jones. The former No 6 overall pick, coupled with Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner Jonathan Taylor, was imperious through eight games before enduring an ugly five-sack, three-interception, five-turnover game in defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts were undeterred in their belief, a trade for Gardner representing them betting on Jones' sustainability and his talent to take them to the postseason; they are ALL IN on a deep January run. Time to find out who they really.

In contrast, Gardner was joined by Quinnen Williams in a fire sale by the Jets organisation as they shipped the All-Pro defensive lineman to the Dallas Cowboys while smartly admitting defeat on their campaign at 1-7. They denied it being a tear down; it was a tear down. Outright tanks are a rarity, but it leaves the Jets loaded with draft capital.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 10 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos during the 2025 NFL season

It is as wide-open as the NFL could have hoped. As much might also be said for Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, who are facing their best chance yet to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as AFC rulers. Their Championship window shall remain open for as long as Allen plays football, but having just out-muscled Andy Reid's side and with Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens trying to claw their way back into things, the Bills know the door has been flung open to end their Super Bowl pain.

A fifth regular-season win over a Mahomes-led Chiefs team will mean nothing if Allen and co. cannot end the accompanying four-game playoff skid in the matchup. With that said, they also currently have a battle to win the AFC East as Drake Maye's New England Patriots surge back into relevance.

As far as last season's two Super Bowl attendees go, the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have weathered storms in their own right knowing no other teams in the league are better at navigating playoff football. They need only get there, whether or not it's pretty.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cam Little made NFL history by making a 68-yard field goal in the game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders

Sam Darnold is in the MVP discussion, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is playing like the best receiver in football and Mike Macdonald's defense has arrived in a Seattle Seahawks team nobody wants to bump into come January. Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers look like world-beaters against the league's best and flimsy free-hits against the league's worst, while Matthew Stafford is dicing defenses like the best quarterback in the NFL right now and Bo Nix and Sean Payton are feasting as fourth-quarter merchants resistant to adversity.

It's anybody's guess. But I can't stop thinking about the Seattle Seahawks and the prospect of making a sizeable dent in the playoff field. I also cannot wait to see Rashid Shaheed tearing downfield to collect a Darnold bomb.

Marshawn Kneeland 2001-2025

Image: Marshawn Kneeland has passed away aged 24

Packers defensive end Micah Parsons, formerly of Dallas: "To me, he always showed me nothing but respect from the moment he came into the locker room. He respected me as a player; he respected me as a person. So, I have nothing but high respect for him. If there's anything his family needs, I'll be the first person to help or offer anything I can do to offer a person. I just hope that he finds his peace and his family peace in the situation."

Seahawks defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence, formerly of Dallas: "It's tough to lose a brother in a situation like this. So, I want to send my condolences, my love and my prayers."

Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Greg Ellis: "He epitomised what you look for in a football player. He played the game hard. He was eager to learn. You hear a lot of things about this generation, but that wasn't Marshawn. He was still a, 'Yes, sir. No, sir,' kind of guy."

Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas: "Brother Marshawn, I love you. I wish you knew it was going to be okay. I wish you knew the pain wouldn't last and how loved you are. I wish you knew how bad we wanted you to stay. My heart breaks for you and your loved ones. We will lift your spirit up every day."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: "I hurt. Heavy, heavy heart today. I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family, I hurt for his girlfriend and I hurt for every single one of my teammates. This is a pain you don't wish upon anybody."

Benedict's stats corner

Sky Sports statistician - and Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange breaks down some of the key stats heading into Sunday...

Jaxson Dart has a passing and a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games, the longest streak by a first-year player since 1925, but the Giants have allowed 5.47 yards per rush this season, the highest by any team in a single season since Washington allowed 5.48 in 1959.

Josh Hines-Allen reached 55.0 career sacks in his last game, and is now tied with Tony Brackens for the most sacks in Jaguars' team history.

The Vikings have scored points on 27 consecutive red zone drives, the second-longest active streak in the NFL only behind the Colts with 70.

The Bills' defense has faced 82 consecutive pass attempts without allowing a passing touchdown, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Myles Garrett recorded a career-high five sacks in the Browns' last game against the Patriots, and now has his eighth straight season with at least 10 sacks - tied with John Randle for the second-longest such streak since sacks became official in 1982, behind only Reggie White with nine.

The Eagles have turned the ball over a league-fewest three times, matching five other teams for the fewest through eight games of a season in the last 75 years.

The Commanders have lost their last three games all by at least 20 points, the team's first time losing three straight games all by 20+ points since September 2001

What to watch on Sunday

Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts at Olympiastadion, Berlin - KO 2.30pm, Sky Sports NFL

Daniel Jones was sacked five times, intercepted three times and lost two of three fumbles against the Steelers last weekend. Now he faces a Falcons defense that just sacked Drake Maye six times, a returning Jalon Walker starring with two tackles for losses, two sacks, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. Sauce Gardner could meanwhile play for his second team in his second country overseas when he heads to Germany after being traded to the Colts by the Jets, who were beaten by the Broncos in London in Week Six.

New England Patriots @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - KO 6pm, Sky Sports NFL

Maye took the blame for New England's pass protection frailties this week, but the Patriots offensive line equally face questions for allowing the NFL's second-most 34 sacks this season. Maye is in MVP contention and the Patriots top the AFC standings, but life could be cleaner in the backfield.

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins - KO 6pm, Sky Sports+

The Bills have raised the curtain on their new star and potential stalwart in rookie first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who posted an interception and locked down Xavier Worthy in just his second career game in last Sunday's win over the Chiefs. Among the assisters to his pick on Patrick Mahomes was a rejuvenated Joey Bosa, who recorded 1.5 sacks and 10 pressures in a dominant performance against Kansas City's offensive line. Both will be crucial in Buffalo's home run to the postseason and beyond.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills during the 2025 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks - KO 9.05pm, Sky Sports+

The Championship-chasing Seahawks loaded up ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by complementing the three-level dominance of Jaxon Smith-Njigba by acquiring electric deep-threat Rashid Shaheed, who reunites with Klint Kubiak to give Sam Darnold an entirely new downfield dimension. It will be low volume, but explosive results. Perfect for a frontrunner. Jacoby Brissett meanwhile remains starting quarterback for the Cardinals as Kyler Murray heads for injured reserve.

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL & Part Main Event

Quentin Lake arrives as one of the unsung stars of the 2025 NFL season, during which he has played every defensive snap for the Rams as one of just eight players to log 100 per cent of their team's defensive snaps. He notably leads all safeties in pass break ups as he plays his way to a potential payday. The recent introduction of corner Roger McCreary should only help free him up as an inside cover asset.

Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports+ (Stream)

Dan Campbell's red-hot Lions were among the favourites to reach the Super Bowl last season behind the league's most prolific and feared offense, burying their past misery as a new footballing powerhouse... until they ran into Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. It's rematch time. This time, though, there will be no Daniels after he dislocated his left elbow against the Seahawks in Week Nine.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers - KO 1.20am Monday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

The Chargers were dealt a major blow as star left tackle Joe Alt was ruled out for the rest of the season. Their response was to trade for Saints left tackle Trevor Penning, whose first task is to try and tame a TJ Watt, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith and Cam Heyward-led front. Herbert ought to get his running shoes on.

News around the league

Mac Jones will start at quarterback again for the 49ers as San Francisco await Brock Purdy's return to full fitness from a toe injury

will start at quarterback again for the 49ers as San Francisco await Brock Purdy's return to full fitness from a toe injury The Jets traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive end Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys

to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive end to the Dallas Cowboys The Saints traded wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks

to the Seahawks The Cardinals have placed quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve with a foot injury

on injured reserve with a foot injury The Dolphins traded edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles

to the Eagles Chargers left tackle Joe Alt has been ruled out for the year after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery

has been ruled out for the year after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery The Titans traded edge rusher Dre-Mont Jones to the Ravens

to the Ravens Packers tight end Tucker Kraft will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL The Raiders traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars

to the Jaguars The Falcons waived kicker Parker Romo after his costly missed extra point against the Patriots in Week Nine

