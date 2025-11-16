NFL Madrid: Miami Dolphins beat Washington Commanders 16-13 in overtime as NFL makes history at Bernabeu Stadium

Real Madrid's Bernabeu pizzazz glistened, Daddy Yankee and Bizzarap ignited a quintessential hispanic extravaganza and the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Commanders 16-13 in overtime to mark Spain's historic NFL debut on Sunday.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota was intercepted by Jack Jones on the first play of overtime as his mistake paved the way for Riley Patterson's game-winning 29-yard field goal.

From strobe light shows to Spanish trumpets, from latino music to Zinedine Zidane and Dan Marino appearances, from Patterson to Miami glory, the league would raise the curtain on another fascinating host city and reach yet another new audience as it closed out its record seven international games in 2025.

Ollie Gordon, whose touchdown had pulled Miami level at 13-13 in the fourth quarter, was denied a potential-game-clinching moment in regulation when he was stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the one. Washington wasted their resulting opportunity moments later when Matt Gay missed a 56-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Victory saw Miami retain the moment of last weekend's shock win over the Buffalo Bills as Mike McDaniel's team, the designated hosts in Spain, improved to 4-7 on the year.

It was a sixth straight defeat for Washington as Mariota finished 20 of 30 for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the absence of the injured Jayden Daniels.

Deebo Samuel made history in the third quarter when he steamrolled through multiple bodies at the goalline for a 20-yard house call and the first ever NFL regular-season touchdown scored in Spain to make it 13-6 in Washington's favour.

Ollie Gordon issued a response as he punched in a one-yard touchdown to bring Miami level at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Having left the game hurt, Mariota then marked his return with a 44-yard run to flip the field. His efforts eventually came up empty when Mariota failed to connect with Zach Ertz on fourth-and-one from the one.

Tagovailoa was sacked on the ensuing drive, but Miami immediately snatched back possession when Ethan Bonner pounced on Mike Sainristil's punt return fumble.

His blushes were spared thanks to a goalline stand ending with Gordon being stuffed for a loss of two on fourth-and-goal, prompting huge celebrations on the Washington sideline.

The Commanders failed to take advantage as Gay missed his late field goal to send the contest to overtime.

Miami smelt blood when Jones took his interception of Mariota to the Commanders 33. The Dolphins turned to Achane on three straight plays to set up Patterson's decisive kick.

Achane finished the day with 21 carries for 120 yards alongside five catches for 45 yards as the continued focal point to Miami's offense.

There had been nothing to divide the two teams at half-time as they entered the break 6-6 thanks to two goals apiece from Matt Gay and Riley Patterson.

Gay notably squandered a 51-yard field goal, while Tagovailoa was guilty of missing a wide-open Greg Dulcich for a would-be touchdown inside the pylon.



The NFL was celebrating its first-ever regular-season game in Madrid, having previously held a World Bowl pre-season exhibition game back in 1994 between the Los Angeles Raiders and Denver Broncos.

It marks the end of a historic season for international games, with the league gearing up to welcome Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Melbourne, Australia as new host cities in 2026.

