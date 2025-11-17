NFL: Philadelphia Eagles beat Detroit Lions 16-9 as Jalen Hurts scores decisive touchdown

Jalen Hurts scored the crucial touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Hurts' touchdown was enough to lead them to victory over the Lions, who failed on every fourth-down try at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles (8-2) are the only team in the NFC East with more than three wins and remain in contention to earn the top seed as the Super Bowl champions hope to go back-to-back.

Hurts threw for only 135 yards, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley ran for 83 and former 1,000-yard receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for nine catches for 57 yards.

The Lions failed to convert on five fourth-down attempts and were three of 13 on third down, but their costly error came late in the third quarter while trailing 13-6 after Jared Goff connected with Jahmyr Gibbs for a 42-yard gain that took the ball to the Eagles 22, but they turned the ball over on downs.

Barkley had a five-yard TD run in the second quarter overturned by a replay review, a momentary setback once Hurts scored from one yard out with 16 seconds left to send the Eagles into half-time with a 13-6 lead.

Image: Jalen Hurts greets Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff after Philadelphia's victory

Jake Elliott kicked field goals of 27 and 34 yards and made a 49-yarder in the fourth for a 16-6 lead.

Goff hit Jameson Williams for a 40-yard score that tied the game at 6-6 late in the second quarter, but received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for jumping onto the goal post during his celebration.

Those lost yards cost the Lions when Eagles' Jake Bates was wide right on the 48-yard extra point. Bates did kick a 54-yard field goal with 1:58 left.

"As I watch football today, I saw a lot of teams waiting to lose," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

"Our team's waiting to win. Because they know how to win. There's something to be said for that, of knowing how to win."

