NFL: Cincinnati Bengals win in Joe Burrow's return, taking advantage of five Baltimore turnovers

Joe Burrow threw two second-half touchdown passes in his return for Cincinnati, as the Bengals snapped Baltimore's five-game winning streak with a 32-14 victory over the fumble-prone Ravens on Thanksgiving Day.

The Ravens were desperate to stay pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North division race, but ultimately, five turnovers and seven penalties sank Baltimore.

Baltimore (6-6) lost four fumbles, including two by Lamar Jackson, who also threw an interception.

The Ravens were also flagged for seven penalties, most notably a pivotal pass-interference call on a third-down play that led to a Bengals touchdown for a 19-7 third-quarter lead.

The Ravens' first loss since October 12 dropped them out of a first-place tie with Pittsburgh in the AFC North. The defeat was especially painful because it came in front of a national television audience against a team that had won only once since September 14.

"When you turn the ball over as much as we did tonight, that's the story of the game," coach John Harbaugh said. "You just can't do it if you want to win."

Burrow had been sidelined by a turf toe injury after a nine-game injury absence but his return may be too late to rescue Cincinnati's playoff hopes, despite the veteran quarterback throwing for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

"It's a lot of fun to watch Joe Burrow play football," said Bengals coach Zac Taylor, whose team won only once in nine games without the star quarterback.

"Statistically it's not the best game that we've ever had as an offense, but you could feel the rhythm he was in, the confidence he was in."

Image: Joe Burrow (9) carves a turkey after the Bengals snapped Baltimore's five-game winning streak

Jackson, who has battled a myriad of injuries (hamstring, toe, ankle, knee) over the past few weeks was picked off in the third quarter before Zay Flowers ended the Ravens' turnover-fest by losing a fumble late in the game.

"I've just got to be consistent," said Jackson, who went 17 of 32 for 246 yards and ran for 27 yards. "Two fumbles and an interception. Can't have them.

"I've got to make those throws. I don't miss them in practice, I shouldn't miss them in games."

While this loss should sting for a while, the Ravens have a chance to erase the memory when they host the division-leading Steelers on December 7 before facing the Bengals on the road the following week.

"Everything we want to accomplish is still in front of us," Harbaugh said. "Every game stands alone. This one we'll put behind us."

