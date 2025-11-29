Charlie Smyth poised for NFL debut after elevation to New Orleans Saints' active roster

Northern Ireland's Charlie Smyth is set to make his NFL debut for the New Orleans Saints against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The 24-year-old former Gaelic footballer has been promoted to the Saints' active roster, replacing kicker Blake Grupe.

Grupe was released after missing two field goals in last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, his seventh and eighth failed attempts of the season.

Earlier this week, the Saints signed former Cincinnati, Washington, and Cleveland kicker Cade York to their practice squad.

Both York and Smyth were evaluated during training, but on Saturday the team opted to elevate Smyth, paving the way for his NFL regular-season bow.

Born in Mayobridge, Smyth impressed during the preseason, converting all four of his field-goal attempts, including two from beyond 50 yards.

The Saints also elevated wide receiver Dante Pettis from the practice squad to the active roster.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX. Get Sky Sports or stream contract-free on NOW.