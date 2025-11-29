 Skip to content

Charlie Smyth poised for NFL debut after elevation to New Orleans Saints' active roster

Charlie Smyth, 24, set to debut for the New Orleans Saints against the Miami Dolphins after replacing Blake Grupe; the ex-Gaelic footballer, from Mayobridge, impressed in preseason, hitting all four kicks, and has been promoted ahead of NFL veteran Cade York

Saturday 29 November 2025 22:22, UK

New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39)
Image: Charlie Smyth is in line for his New Orleans Saints debut

Northern Ireland's Charlie Smyth is set to make his NFL debut for the New Orleans Saints against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The 24-year-old former Gaelic footballer has been promoted to the Saints' active roster, replacing kicker Blake Grupe.

Grupe was released after missing two field goals in last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, his seventh and eighth failed attempts of the season.

Earlier this week, the Saints signed former Cincinnati, Washington, and Cleveland kicker Cade York to their practice squad.

Both York and Smyth were evaluated during training, but on Saturday the team opted to elevate Smyth, paving the way for his NFL regular-season bow.

Born in Mayobridge, Smyth impressed during the preseason, converting all four of his field-goal attempts, including two from beyond 50 yards.

The Saints also elevated wide receiver Dante Pettis from the practice squad to the active roster.

Also See:

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX. Get Sky Sports or stream contract-free on NOW.

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to get 80% of all televised PL matches this season

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract