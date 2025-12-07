NFL scores: Buffalo Bills stun Cincinnati Bengals after Joe Burrow's nightmare finish as Baltimore Ravens lose again

The Buffalo Bills came from behind to deny the Cincinnati Bengals in a snowy thriller, while the Indianapolis Colts lost Daniel Jones to injury in a significant divisional defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals 34-39 Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns as well as rushing for one, Christian Benford scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 63-yard interception return, and the Buffalo Bills rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 39-34.

Allen scored on a 40-yard rush, breaking his record of 36 for the longest by a Bills quarterback, as Buffalo flipped the game with big defensive plays on a snowy afternoon in western New York.

Benford and defensive end A.J. Epenesa intercepted Joe Burrow on consecutive plays from scrimmage, leading to the Bills scoring three touchdowns in a span of 4:20 in the fourth quarter.

Benford's interception - the cornerback leaped to snag Burrow's lob intended for Ja'Marr Chase - gave Buffalo its first lead with 5:25 remaining.

The Bills then went up 39-28 after Epenesa's interception, which he caught after Burrow's pass was tipped by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. On fourth-and-goal from the three, Allen found tight end Jackson Hawes for a touchdown.

The Bills (9-4) have won two straight for the first time in a month, and they kept pace in a tightly packed AFC race. The Bengals (4-9) saw their already shaky playoff prospects dim even further. Their only realistic shot entering the weekend was winning the AFC North, but they fell three games behind Pittsburgh.

The interceptions were Burrow's first in four starts this season. He finished 25 of 36 for 284 yards and four touchdowns while losing for the first time in nine starts dating to last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers 27-22 Baltimore Ravens

Aaron Rodgers delivered perhaps his finest performance as a Steeler, throwing for 284 yards and a touchdown and adding a rushing score as Pittsburgh beat the Baltimore Ravens 27‑22 to move first in the AFC North.

The game's turning point came with 2:43 left, when Lamar Jackson appeared to hit Isaiah Likely for a 13‑yard touchdown. Likely secured the ball with both hands and got both feet down, but Joey Porter Jr. jarred it loose before the receiver completed another step.

Initially ruled a touchdown, replay overturned it to an incompletion, and Baltimore turned the ball over on downs. The Ravens (6‑7) forced a punt and drove to the Pittsburgh 30, but with no timeouts remaining Jackson was sacked by Alex Highsmith as the clock expired.

Image: Aaron Rodgers threw for 284 yards and a touchdown and adding a rushing score in Pittsburgh’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens

Rodgers, who hadn't completed a pass longer than 31 yards in November, hit four of that distance Sunday plus two more over 20. His first throw of the game was a 52‑yard strike to DK Metcalf, setting up his own 1‑yard rushing touchdown - his first since 2022.

Baltimore sputtered offensively through most of the first half and, despite flashes of life, now find themselves in a precarious position. After rebounding from a 1‑5 start with five straight wins, the Ravens have dropped consecutive divisional games at home to Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Indianapolis Colts 19-36 Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for two scores and the Jacksonville Jaguars moved atop the AFC South with a 36-19 victory against rival Indianapolis.

The Jaguars (9-4) won their fourth consecutive game and extended the Colts' misery in Jacksonville. Indianapolis (8-5) most recently won at EverBank Stadium in 2014, an 11-game skid that includes a matchup in London.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones injured his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter and could be out for the season.

The injury often includes a nine-month rehab, meaning Jones could be one-and-done in Indy and the Colts could be looking for a starting quarterback in March.

Jones dropped to the ground after throwing incomplete and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg. He slammed his helmet to the ground several times before team trainers arrived. He eventually limped off the field and into the locker room for tests. The Colts quickly ruled him out.

Seattle Seahawks 37-9 Atlanta Falcons

Rashid Shaheed returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Seattle's defense came up with three turnovers and the Seahawks won for the seventh time in eight games as they beat the hapless Atlanta Falcons 37-9.

Sam Darnold threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of scores to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and another to Cooper Kupp. The Seahawks (10-3) broke away from a 6-6 tie at half-time with a 31-point beatdown of the Falcons over the final two quarters.

With their seventh loss in eight games, the Falcons (4-9) sealed an eighth straight losing campaign - matching the worst stretch in franchise history - and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a month still to go in the regular season.

Atlanta haven't made the postseason since 2017, a year after its infamous Super Bowl meltdown to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Washington Commanders 0-31 Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy threw a career-high three touchdown passes in his first turnover-free game, returning from his latest injury absence in prime form for the Minnesota Vikings in a 31-0 victory over the Washington Commanders.

McCarthy went 16 for 23 for 163 yards in his seventh NFL start, after sitting out last week in Seattle with a concussion while the Vikings were shut out for the first time in 18 years and dropped their fourth consecutive game with the offense in disrepair.

McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season after knee surgery and five games earlier this season with a sprained ankle, targeted his tight ends for all three scores - the first two to Josh Oliver and the last one to T.J. Hockenson.

Jayden Daniels, the 2024 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award winner, was forced out midway through the third quarter when he was blocked during an interception return and landed hard on the left elbow he dislocated last month to require a three-game absence. Daniels also missed three games to injury earlier this season.

Miami Dolphins 34-10 New York Jets

Tua Tagovailoa remained unbeaten against the New York Jets and put his cold-weather woes on ice as the Miami Dolphins had three rushing touchdowns to run away with a 34-10 victory.

With Miami's fourth straight win, Tagovailoa improved to 7-0 against the Jets as a starter and 8-0 overall in games in which he has played against the AFC East rivals. And with the temperature 41 degrees at kickoff, Tagovailoa moved to 1-7 in his career when the temperature is 46 or colder.

De'Von Achane ran for 92 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the second quarter with a rib injury. Jaylen Wright filled in and had a career-high 107 yards and a score. Rookie Ollie Gordon II also ran for a TD for Miami (6-7), which ran for 239 yards and has won five of its last six after starting the season 1-6.

Tagovailoa was 13 of 21 for 127 yards with a touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle before sitting for the final minutes with the game well in hand.

New Orleans Saints 24-20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough ran for two touchdowns and the New Orleans Saints upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-20 to tighten the NFC South race.

The lowly Saints (3-10) frustrated Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (7-6) in a sloppy game mostly played through a driving storm.

The four-time defending division champion Bucs lost for the fourth time in five games and fell into a first-place tie with Carolina. The Bucs and Panthers face off twice in the final three games.

After Chris Godwin Jr. couldn't hold onto Mayfield's pass on fourth-and-two from the Saints 47, New Orleans drove for the go-ahead score. Shough spun away from Logan Hall and Vita Vea in the backfield and scrambled 13 yards for a touchdown and a 24-17 lead near the midpoint of the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers had a chance to tie it but Emeka Egbuka dropped Mayfield's pass in the end zone, and they settled for a 37-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin that cut the deficit to 24-20 with under five minutes remaining.

Tennessee Titans 31-29 Cleveland Browns

Tony Pollard rushed for a career-high 161 yards and two touchdowns, and Cam Ward threw for two scores as the Tennessee Titans edged the Cleveland Browns 31-29 on Sunday to snap a seven-game skid.

Cleveland rookie Shedeur Sanders passed for 364 yards and three touchdowns, adding a rushing score, but his third-quarter interception set up Tennessee's go-ahead score.

The Titans (2-11) built a 31-17 lead with 6:17 left before the Browns (3-10) rallied. Sanders scrambled for a seven-yard score and later hit Harold Fannin Jr. for a seven-yard TD with 1:03 remaining, but Cleveland failed on both two-point tries before Tennessee's Chimere Dike recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.

Ward, the top overall draft pick, completed 14 of 28 passes for 117 yards, marking his first multi-touchdown game. Interim coach Mike McCoy earned his first victory since replacing Brian Callahan.

