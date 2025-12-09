NFL: Los Angeles Chargers beat Philadelphia Eagles as Jalen Hurts throws overtime interception

Cameron Dicker kicked a go-ahead 54-yard field goal before Tony Jefferson intercepted Jalen Hurts at the one-yard line as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the slumping Philadelphia Eagles 22-19 at SoFi Stadium on Monday night

The Chargers (9-4) overcame Odafe Oweh's penalty on a neutral zone infraction that gave the Eagles a first down on fourth-and-four. One play later, Hurts threw deep to Jahan Dotson in double-coverage only to have Jefferson keep his feet in bounds on the game-ending play.

Hurts threw four interceptions and the Eagles committed five turnovers as the defending Super Bowl champions lost their season-worst third game in a row to fall to 8-5.

"I put it in the discussion of the birth of my seven children, my marriage," said Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh when asked about the magnitude of the win.

Stats leaders:

Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 21/40, 240 yards, 4 INTs

Jalen Hurts, 21/40, 240 yards, 4 INTs Rushing: Saquon Barkley, 20 carries, 122 yards, 1 TD

Saquon Barkley, 20 carries, 122 yards, 1 TD Receiving: AJ Brown, 6 catches, 100 yards

Chargers

Passing: Justin Herbert, 12/26, 139 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Justin Herbert, 12/26, 139 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Justin Herbert, 10 carries, 66 yards

Justin Herbert, 10 carries, 66 yards Receiving: Kimani Vidal, 1 catch, 60 yards

Dicker's 46-yard field goal with 12 seconds left sent the game to the 10-minute extra session tied 19-19 after Jake Elliott's 44-yarder minutes earlier had put the Eagles ahead 19-16. Dicker was five for five on field goals on the night.

Elliott had four field goals of his own at SoFi Stadium, where the Eagles' green-and-white jerseys dotted the crowd.

Saquon Barkley gave the Eagles their first lead with a 52-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter that made it 16-13.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was 12 of 26 for 138 yards, one touchdown and one interception while playing with a surgically repaired non-throwing left hand. He also ran for 66 yards on 10 carries.

"He's a superhero quarterback," said Harbaugh.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was 21 of 40 for 240 yards and four interceptions. In the first quarter, he had two turnovers on the same play as part of a chaotic sequence in which he was intercepted and he fumbled. Da'Shawn Hand picked off Hurts and then fumbled the ball before Hurts recovered, fumbled and saw and then saw Troy Dye recover to give the Chargers possession.

