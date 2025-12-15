Micah Parsons: Green Bay Packers star suffers suspected torn ACL against Denver Broncos
Micah Parsons is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in the Green Bay Packers' defeat to the Denver Broncos on Sunday; Parsons, who joined the Packers in a trade from the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the season, exited the game in the third quarter
Monday 15 December 2025 01:42, UK
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons is believed to have torn his ACL during Sunday's 34-26 defeat to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network reported.
Parsons went down hurt with a non-contact knee injury after rushing Bo Nix in the backfield during the third quarter, clutching at his knee as trainers arrived to provide further treatment.
He subsequently headed to the locker room under support from a trainer and did not return to the game.
"It didn't look good. I'll leave it at that," said head coach Matt LaFleur.
Parsons arrived in Green Bay via a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Cowboys a week before the opening game of the season, bolstering a Championship-calibre roster in view of a Super Bowl charge.
The four-time Pro Bowler has contributed 12.5 sacks since teaming up with Jeff Hafley's defense and now looks set to miss the playoffs should Green Bay (9-4-1) make it.
The Packers currently sit second in the NFC North behind the Chicago Bears (10-4), who stormed to a 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
Parsons had a forced fumble, a pass breakup and two tackles prior to his departure in the game, which saw Bo Nix throw for four touchdowns to lead Denver to a playoff berth.
It continued a night of marquee injuries across the NFL, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffering a season-ending torn ACL and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams going down with a hamstring injury.
