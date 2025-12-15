Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs facing rebuild after missing NFL playoffs for first time since 2014

The NFL playoffs and the road to the Super Bowl will not feature the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2014 this season. Does it mark the end of an era for one of the league's great modern dynasty teams?

Andy Reid's side were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday following a 16-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, coupled with deciding victories for the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

A miserable season was punctuated by a late injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was later ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a torn ACL that will now disrupt preparations heading into next season.

Having reached five of the last six Super Bowls, the Chiefs face uncharted territory in the offseason.

"You look over the years, there's a multitude of things (contributing to their downfall)," says Sky Sports NFL's Phoebe Schecter. "They've had longer seasons than any other team and X amount of games every single year, emotionally, mentally, physically it's taxing on a player.

"The Chiefs have never fully invested back into who they are drafting, free agency, they don't have a ton of star receivers, you're relying on people like Travis Kelce.

"There's a lot of rebuilding that has to happen.

"It's hard when you compare to a team like the Eagles, who are constantly staying ahead of it and building depth - I don't think they've had a star receiver since Tyreek Hill."

The Chiefs had entered the campaign on the back of reaching three straight Super Bowls, winning two in a row before being dismantled by the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans last February.

A shortage of star quality or reinvestment in as much was evident that day at the Superdome, and has emerged as a prevalent talking point in the decline of a team and, in particular, an offense that once looked untouchable.

"This is maybe the end of the first iteration of the Chiefs that we've seen," said Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds. "This happened to Brady and the Patriots. They had a 10-year gap. Brady won three, ironically, his knee ligaments went, 10 years later they then won another three with New England.

"So this feels like the end of something with Kelce. Have the Chiefs in recent years failed Patrick Mahomes? Because I don't know if they've got a number one wide receiver. They don't have a star running back.

"I don't want to play fantasy football, but that offense with George Pickens or Breece Hall in the backfield, I just wonder whether they have assumed Patrick Mahomes will bail them out, as he has done many times, and continue to do so, and it feels like they've run out of it this year."

Mahomes endured, statistically, one of the worst seasons of his career on the way to the Super Bowl last year as the Chiefs largely leaned on Steve Spagnuolo's defense to carry them through a series of one-score games.

The production has been marginally improved in 2025 but no less erratic or inconsistent, Mahomes constantly relied upon to create magic in the face of limited options.

"I think that's true," said Sky Sports NFL's Jeff Reinebold. "I think that they have confidence in his ability to elevate everybody at the critical moments.

"I have such an appreciation for excellence. And sustained excellence is even held in a higher esteem to me because you know think about this, 2014 is a long time ago and it's been that long that they've been in the playoffs every year and have been the team that you had to beat, so to have sustained excellence in a league that makes it just about as difficult as you can make it, maybe more difficult than any pro sports league, that is a credit to the Chiefs organisation, to Andy Reid, to Brett Veach.

"However, the reality is eventually it just runs out, you just run out of steam. You look at Kelce, he's not the player that he once was, I thought he was really good today and competed his tail off but you know there are now guys that can match and make it really difficult.

"I agree about the receivers they've got, some guys with unique skill sets but I don't know if they've got a true number one receiver."

As defensive lineman Chris Jones took to the podium post-game, he had to ask reporters if the Chiefs were out of the playoffs. He didn't know. Until it hit him.

The silence was deafening and a reflection of the unknown. This was a day that was always coming, and the reality of a major offseason shake-up hit.

"It's hard to rebuild when you've been winning, it's 'what are we going to change?'," said Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell.

"You have to get to the point where it falls apart and doesn't work, but you never want to see Mahomes get hurt like that, it's the worst-case scenario."

After 10 straight playoff appearances, nine straight division titles and seven consecutive trips to the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs' dominance is no more.

