NFL: Seattle Seahawks overturn 16-point deficit against Los Angeles Rams to secure playoff spot in overtime thriller
The Seattle Seahawks clinch a play-off berth with a 38-37 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams after coming from 16 points down in the fourth quarter; Sam Darnold throws two touchdowns while Matthew Stafford throws for 457 yards and three scores in NFC West clash
Friday 19 December 2025 07:28, UK
Sam Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown in overtime before hitting a wide-open Eric Saubert for the winning two-point conversion as the Seattle Seahawks rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 on Thursday night and take a one-game lead in the NFC West.
The Seahawks went three for three on two-point conversions, none more improbable than the one that tied the game at 30-all in the fourth quarter. Darnold's deflected pass intended for Zach Charbonnet was initially ruled incomplete, but after a replay review was determined to be a backward pass. Charbonnet, who had casually picked up the loose ball in the end zone, was credited with the two points.
The Rams got the ball first in overtime and Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua, who cruised untouched into the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 37-30.
Nacua finished with 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Stafford had 457 yards passing - the third-most of his career - and three scores as the Rams' offense totalled 581 yards without a turnover.
Stats leaders:
Rams
- Passing: Matthew Stafford, 29/49, 457 yards, 3 TDs
- Rushing: Kyren Williams, 23 carries, 70 yards
- Receiving: Puka Nacua, 12 catches, 225 yards, 2 TDs
Seahawks
- Passing: Sam Darnold, 22/34, 270 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs
- Rushing: Kenneth Walker, 11 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 8 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD
Nonetheless, the Seahawks came up with some big stops in the fourth quarter that were crucial to Seattle's rally. The Rams had four punts and a missed field goal on their final five possessions of regulation.
Seattle (12-3) clinched a play-off spot and moved into position for the top seed in the NFC, while LA (11-4) faces a road playoff opener if it can't overtake the Seahawks in the final two weeks of the season.
The Seahawks trailed 30-14 when Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown and Darnold connected with Cooper Kupp for the two-point conversion. After a three-and-out by the Rams, Darnold found tight end AJ Barner for a 26-yard TD, and Charbonnet tied it on the quirky 2-point play.
Darnold, who threw four interceptions against the Rams in a 21-19 loss on November 16, was picked off twice in this one, including by 297-pound defensive end Kobie Turner. But he made clutch throws in the fourth quarter and OT, finishing with 270 yards passing and two touchdowns.
After a slow start, Smith-Njigba had eight catches for 96 yards and the score.
