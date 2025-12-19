NFL: Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua apologises for antisemitic gesture on livestream

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua apologises for making antisemitic gesture during a livestream appearance; Nacua also criticised NFL referees in the appearance, before doing so again in a deleted post following Thursday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has issued an apology for making an antisemitic gesture during a livestream.

Nacua was appearing on a stream alongside internet personality Adin Ross, who encouraged the 24-year-old to use the move as a new touchdown celebration.

It involved Nacua rubbing his hands together, a gesture used as an antisemtic sterotype to portray Jewish people are greedy. Ross is jewish.

Nacua performed the celebration and promised to use it in an upcoming game.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration," Nacua posted in a statement on Instagram.

"At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.

"I deeply apologise to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The NFL released a statement in which it condemned "all forms of discrimination and derogatory behaviour directed towards any group or individual".

"The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society," it added.

Nacua's actions also drew strong criticism from U.S. representative Eric Swalwell, who represents California's 14th district.

"The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre," he said on social media. "And what does this a------- @AsapPuka do? He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game."

Nacua also publicly criticised referees during the livestream, accusing some of simply wanting to be on TV.

"The refs are the worst," Nacua added. "Some of the rules aren't ... These guys want to be ... these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn't P.I., but I called it.'"

NFL players are typically subject to fines for criticising referees and officials in public.

Nacua appeared to criticise officials again on social media on Thursday night after the Los Angeles Rams were beaten 38-37 by the Seattle Seahawks in overtime.

"Can you say i was wrong," Nacua said. "Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol."

Nacua, who had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the game, later deleted the post.