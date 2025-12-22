NFL scores: Jacksonville Jaguars end Denver Broncos win streak as DK Metcalf hits fan in Pittsburgh Steelers win over Detroit Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars delivered a statement victory over the Denver Broncos, while DK Metcalf hit a fan and Kenneth Gainwell made the potential catch of the year in a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers on NFL Sunday...

Jacksonville Jaguars 34-20 Denver Broncos

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading the Jaguars to a resounding 34-20 win that snapped the Denver Broncos' 11-game winning streak.

The AFC South-leading Jaguars (11-4) won their sixth straight game and handed the Broncos (12-3) their first loss since Week Three. It was also Denver's first loss at home since October 13, 2024, snapping the Broncos' 12-game home winning streak.

After Broncos rookie RJ Harvey pinballed his way for a 38-yard touchdown to tie it at 17 on the opening drive of the second half, it was all Jacksonville.

Lawrence scored on a one-yard keeper, then hit Parker Washington for 63 yards to set up Travis Etienne Jr.'s 10-yard TD catch.

After Bo Nix fumbled his exchange with running back Jaleel McLaughlin, Lawrence drove Jacksonville on its fifth consecutive score, a 26-yard field goal by Cam Little that made it 34-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh Steelers 29-24 Detroit Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers pushed the Detroit Lions to the brink of elimination from the playoffs as they held on for a 29-24 win when Jared Goff's touchdown on the final play was negated by an offensive pass-interference penalty on Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff threw a fourth-down pass to St. Brown just short of the goal line. The receiver pushed off cornerback Jalen Ramsey to get free, and before the Steelers could bring St. Brown to the ground, he threw the quarterback a lateral to set up an apparent score. Officials huddled for some time on the field before announcing the decision to the dismay of the crowd.

Jaylen Warren had two 45-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter and finished with a career-high 143 yards for the Steelers, who had a 230-15 advantage in rushing yards.

The Lions had two touchdowns negated by penalties in the final minute. Goff threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown with 22 seconds left, but rookie Isaac TeSlaa was called for pass interference for setting a pick that freed up his teammate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-23 Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, Lathan Ransom intercepted Baker Mayfield with 42 seconds left and the Carolina Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 to take over first place in the NFC South.

The Panthers (8-7) can wrap up with the division title next Sunday with a win over Seattle and a Buccaneers (7-8) loss to Miami. However, if both teams win or both teams lose, the Panthers would need to beat Tampa Bay again on the road in Week 18 to claim their first division title since 2015.

Tetairoa McMillan had six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers once again bounced back with a huge win after a potentially devastating loss to the last-place New Orleans Saints.

Las Vegas Raiders 21-23 Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown pass, Derek Stingley returned an interception for a score and the Houston Texans beat Las Vegas 23-21 for their seventh straight victory and the Raiders' ninth loss in a row.

Houston (10-5) has its longest winning streak since a nine-game run in 2018. The Texans remain a game behind first-place Jacksonville - a winner in Denver on Sunday - in the AFC South. The Raiders are 2-13.

Stingley's touchdown came in the first quarter, and Ka'imi Fairbairn made three field goals to help the Texans to the win on a day when their offense struggled.

Houston led by two with about eight minutes left when Stroud found a wide-open Dalton Schultz for a 1-yard touchdown strike that made it 23-14. Nick Chubb had a 30-yard run on that drive and a 23-yard pass interference call on Lonnie Johnson Jr. against Collins got Houston to the 2 to set up the score.

Buffalo Bills 23-20 Cleveland Browns

James Cook rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Allen played through a foot injury and the Buffalo Bills drew closer to a playoff berth with a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Ty Johnson also had a rushing score for the Bills (11-4), who have won four straight and five of six.

Allen played the second half despite injuring his right foot during the second quarter. The reigning NFL MVP was favouring the foot after being sacked by Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Alex Wright for a 22-yard loss to Buffalo's one-yard line with 60 seconds remaining in the first half.

The half-sack gave Garrett 22 on the season. He needs one more sack in the final two games for the Browns (3-12) to pass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for the single-season mark.

Los Angeles Chargers 34-17 Dallas Cowboys

Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Los Angeles Chargers closed in on a playoff spot with a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott had touchdown passes on his first two drives but couldn't find the end zone again for Dallas, which was eliminated from the playoffs for the second year in a row with Philadelphia's NFC East-clinching victory at Washington on Saturday.

A 23-yard TD toss to Quentin Johnston was followed by a 25-yarder to Ladd McConkey before Herbert's one-yard plunge on a modified version of the tush push. Johnston had four catches for 104 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals 45-21 Miami Dolphins

Joe Burrow rebounded from his first time being shut out to throw for 309 yards and four touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals routed the Miami Dolphins 45-21.

Cincinnati held a 17-14 halftime lead before blowing the game open with 28 points off four straight Dolphins turnovers.

Burrow carved up Miami's defense, completing 25 of 32 throws with a 146.5 passer rating before being replaced by veteran Joe Flacco early in the fourth quarter.

Two of Burrow's touchdown passes went to running back Chase Brown, from nine and five yards out. Brown, who finished with 66 yards rushing and 43 receiving, also had a 12-yard touchdown run.

Quinn Ewers, who completed 20 of 30 passes for 260 yards, was named Miami's starting quarterback earlier this week following the benching of Tua Tagovailoa.

New York Jets 6-29 New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave caught touchdown passes from Tyler Shough and Taysom Hill, Charlie Smyth tied a Saints record with five field goals and New Orleans extended its winning streak to three with a 29-6 victory over the reeling New York Jets.

Cameron Jordan had two sacks for New Orleans (5-10), giving him 130 for his career and moving the 15th-year defensive end two ahead of Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson for 17th most in NFL history. Jordan, now with a team-high 8 1/2 sacks this season, has had at least eight sacks in nine seasons.

Shough, drafted 40th overall last spring, passed for 308 yards to eclipse 300 for the first time while improving to 4-3 as a starter. Hill accounted for 116 yards with 42 rushing, 36 receiving and his 38-yard scoring pass to Olave in the final minutes.

Smyth, a Northern Ireland native playing in his fourth regular-season game, hit from 35, 49 and 36 yards to give the Saints a 9-6 lead.

Atlanta Falcons 26-19 Arizona Cardinals

Bijan Robinson gained 171 yards from scrimmage and had a touchdown catch, Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-19.

Arizona's defense made a fourth-down stop at its own 40-yard line with 2:05 left, setting up a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but Atlanta's C.J. Henderson made a diving interception of Jacoby Brissett's pass with 1:30 remaining to seal it.

Robinson had 92 yards receiving on seven catches, including a 13-yard touchdown, and added 76 yards rushing on 16 carries. The 23-year-old became the third player in franchise history to gain at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a season, joining Jamal Anderson (1998) and William Andrews (1981 and 1983).

Kansas City Chiefs 9-26 Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans snapped an 11-game home skid by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 26-9.

With two games left, the Chiefs (6-9) are assured of their first losing record since 2012 - their most recent season without Andy Reid as their coach. Kansas City has lost four straight, its longest skid since 2017, and six of seven.

A week after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL, his backup, Gardner Minshew, was knocked out of the game with a knee injury early in the second quarter.

Minnesota Vikings 16-13 New York Giants

J.J. McCarthy ran for a touchdown before leaving with an injury to his right throwing hand as backup quarterback Max Brosmer helped the Minnesota Vikings win their third game in a row, beating the New York Giants 16-13.

McCarthy was injured on a strip sack by Brian Burns in the final minute of the first half, when it appeared the Vikings (7-8) were going to let the clock run out. Instead, Burns forced McCarthy to fumble with a crushing hit and Tyler Nubin returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.