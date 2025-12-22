DK Metcalf: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appears to hit Detroit Lions fan

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf appeared to hit a Detroit Lions fan during the second quarter of Sunday's game at Ford Field.

Television footage showed Metcalf speaking to a fan, who was wearing a blue wig and hanging over the first-row railing, before throwing a punch and walking away.

The incident was not addressed during the game and Metcalf returned to play in the second half of Pittsburgh's 29-24 victory, which leaves Detroit on the brink of playoff elimination.

Metcalf finished the game with four catches for 42 yards.

"I heard about it, I haven't had an opportunity to talk to DK, so I have no comment," said head coach Mike Tomlin after the game.

Metcalf agreed a five-year, $150m contract extension with the Steelers in March after arriving in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

He entered the NFL with Seattle as a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2019 before surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in three of his six seasons with the Seahawks. He has posted 55 catches for 808 yards and six touchdowns in his first season in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have won three games in a row and sit top of the AFC North.