NFL Pro Bowl Games 2026: Travis Kelce selected for 11th time as Josh Allen, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford make cut

Six Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were selected for the NFL's Pro Bowl Games.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, are sending five players to the league's annual All-Star event.

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, Drake Maye and Justin Herbert are the AFC quarterbacks, while Sam Darnold, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford are the quarterbacks for the NFC.

Kansas City's Travis Kelce was selected for his 11th Pro Bowl, tied with Jason Witten for the second-most among tight ends, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (14).

Nineteen players were chosen for the first time, including Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane and Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

Chargers tackle Joe Alt was selected even though he played only six games before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.

The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) only had one player selected in long snapper Ross Matiscik, while the Jets, Saints and Vikings were the only teams without a representative.

San Francisco's Kyle Juszczyk is heading to his 10th Pro Bowl, the most ever by a fullback. Niners left tackle Trent Williams is the fourth offensive lineman selected to 12 Pro Bowls since 1970, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Bruce Matthews (14), Randall McDaniel (12) and Will Shields (12).

Colts guard Quenton Nelson is the second offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight career seasons since 1970, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas (10).

Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase is the third wide receiver to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons since 1970, joining Tyreek Hill (8) and A.J. Green (7).

Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons is the first defensive player to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five career seasons since Aaron Donald (10).

Jalen Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback, made it as a free safety in his first season with the Steelers.

Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward the total tally.

This is the fourth year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

The events will be played in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl. Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC) will coach the teams in the flag football showdown on February 3.

Full AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters:

AFC roster

Offense (*Starter)

Quarterback:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills*

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Running back:

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts*

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Fullback:

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*

Wide receiver:

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*

Nico Collins, Houston Texans*

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Tight end:

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders*

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle:

Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*

Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive guard:

Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos*

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Center:

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defense (*Starter)

Defensive end:

Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans*

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Defensive tackle:

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans*

Zach Allen, Denver Broncos

Outside linebacker:

Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos*

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers

Inside/middle linebacker:

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

Azeez Al-Shaair, Houston Texans

Cornerback:

Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans*

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety:

Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Strong safety:

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Special teams (Starter)

Long snapper:

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars*

Punter:

Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens*

Placekicker:

Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers*

Return specialist:

Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans*

Special teamer:

Ben Skowronek, Pittsburgh Steelers*

NFC roster

Offense (Starter)

Quarterback:

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams*

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Running back:

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions*

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Fullback:

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receiver:

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams*

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks*

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Tight end:

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals*

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Offensive tackle:

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Offensive guard:

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys*

Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center:

Drew Dalman, Chicago Bears*

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Defense (*Starter)

Defensive end:

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions*

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers*

Demarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks

Defensive tackle:

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles*

Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks*

Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Outside linebacker:

Brian Burns, New York Giants*

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams*

Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams

Inside/middle linebacker:

Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions*

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerback:

Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers*

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks*

Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Free safety:

Kevin Byard, Chicago Bears*

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Strong safety:

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Special teams (*Starter)

Long snapper:

Jon Weeks, San Francisco 49ers*

Punter:

Tress Way, Washington Commanders*

Placekicker:

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*

Return specialist:

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks*

Special teamer:

Luke Gifford, San Francisco 49ers*

