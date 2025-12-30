Andy Reid dismisses retirement and confirms plans to return as Kansas City Chiefs head coach in 2026 after missing playoffs
Andy Reid says he plans to return as Kansas City Chiefs head coach for the 2026 season; the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 this year having reached five of the last six Super Bowls; Reid signed a five-year $100m extension in April 2024
Tuesday 30 December 2025 07:31, UK
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid dismissed any prospect of retirement as he stated his plans to return with the team next season.
Reid joked he would be back if the Chiefs still wanted him having led Kansas City to three Super Bowls and five Super Bowl appearances in the last six years.
"I mean, I think I'm coming back, right?" Reid told local Kansas City reporters on a Zoom call. "If they'll have me back, I'll come back. You never know in this business. That's a tough one. But I plan on it, yeah."
Reid is in the middle of the worst season of his Chiefs tenure as Kansas City enter Week 18 sitting 6-10 having missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also recently addressed his NFL future as he ponders retirement amid the latter stages of his stellar Hall of Fame career.
The Chiefs were denied a historic third successive Super Bowl crown back in February when they were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's showpiece finale in New Orleans.
Before this season Reid had led the franchise to 10 straight playoff appearances, nine successive AFC West titles and seven straight AFC Championship Game appearances.
The 67-year-old, who signed a five-year, $100m extension with the Chiefs in April 2024, spent his first 14 seasons as an NFL head coach in Philadelphia, where he led the Eagles to 130 regular-season wins and 10 more in the playoffs. That included four seasons that ended in the NFC title game and another that ended with a loss in the Super Bowl.
With Alex Smith at quarterback the first five years and Patrick Mahomes under center since, Reid's Chiefs have piled up 149 regular-season wins and gone 18-8 in the playoffs. T
Bill Belichick and Chuck Noll are the only coaches with more Super Bowl rings than Andy Reid, the former winning six in tandem with Tom Brady in New England.
Reid has 307 wins overall. He needs 18 to pass George Halas for third on the NFL's career list behind Belichick and Don Shula.
