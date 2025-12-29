NFL: Brock Purdy involved in 5 TDs as San Francisco 49ers deny Chicago Bears NFC top seed

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as his team edged the Chicago Bears 42-38 in a thriller on Sunday night.

Running back Christian McCaffrey also played a starring role with 181 scrimmage yards and a score as the hosts moved to 12-4 for the season at Levi's Stadium, to stay one victory behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West with their play-off berth already secured.

The Bears (11-5) made it up the field as far as the two-yard line on their final possession, including a 4th-and-5 conversion from the 26, before Caleb Williams threw incomplete to Jahdae Walker on the final play.

Stats leaders:

Bears

Passing: Caleb Williams, 25/42, 330 yards, 2 TDs

Caleb Williams, 25/42, 330 yards, 2 TDs Rushing: D'Andre Swift, 9 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs

D'Andre Swift, 9 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs Receiving: Luther Burden III, 8 catches, 138 yards, 1 TD

49ers

Passing: Brock Purdy, 24/33, 303 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Brock Purdy, 24/33, 303 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT Rushing: Christian McCaffrey, 23 carries, 140 yards, 1 TD

Christian McCaffrey, 23 carries, 140 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Ricky Pearsall , 5 catches, 85 yards

San Francisco can clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a win against visiting Seattle in Week 18. Chicago, which secured the NFC North title with Green Bay's loss Saturday, will be the conference's second or third seed.

Purdy was 24-of-33 for 303 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, whilst also crossing for two scores on the feet. It's the second week in a row that Purdy was involved in five TDs for his team, after becoming the first 49er since Joe Montana in 1990 to pass for five TDs in a game in the 48-27 win the Indianapolis Colts.

Bears counterpart Williams finished 25-of-42 for 330 yards and two TDs, but admitted he was frustrated with the final play.

"It's frustrating," Williams said. "You don't want to lose a game ever. And then also, in that position, having a shot at the end is all you can ask for on this moment. But we've got to do better job overall."

Williams and the Bears had been at their best in those types of late-game situations with an NFL record six wins when trailing in the final two minutes of regulation, including a comeback win last week against the Green Bay Packers.

After a spike to stop the clock, the Bears struggled to line up properly on the final play. Williams was then flushed out of the pocket by Bryce Huff and his throw to the end zone short-hopped Walker.

"We just had to try to make something out of nothing in that situation and then, like I said, we had a shot," Williams said. "With all that going on, time winding down, we had a shot. I just have to give my guys a shot in that situation. I ended up dirting the ball, didn't get my legs into it. Just put the ball in the end zone in that situation. I can't dirt the ball."

The loss ends the Bears' hopes of earning the top seed and a first-round bye. Chicago has already clinched the NFC North and can earn the No. 2 seed by beating Detroit next Sunday or if Philadelphia loses to Washington.

Veteran LT Williams exits 49ers win over Bears after injury on first play

Image: San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams walks on the sideline during the second half (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)

Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams left the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night after injuring his right hamstring on the first play from scrimmage.

Williams got hurt trying to chase down T.J. Edwards on a game-opening interception return for a touchdown. He limped off the field and went to the blue medical tent.

The 37-year-old was replaced by Austen Pleasants on the ensuing drive and did not return. He was ruled out at halftime.

Williams is one of the most important players on the Niners' offense and was just picked for his 12th Pro Bowl, tied for the second most by an offensive lineman.

San Francisco scored four TDs from scrimmage in the first half without Williams.

