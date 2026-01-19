NFL playoffs: Los Angeles Rams survive Caleb Williams heroics to beat Chicago Bears in overtime and set up Seattle Seahawks clash
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime to reach the NFC Championship Game, where Sean McVay's team will face the Seattle Seahawks, live on Sky Sports NFL from 11.30pm on Sunday February 25; watch Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium live on Sky on Sunday February 8
Monday 19 January 2026 04:03, UK
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams survived an incredible throw by Caleb Williams to force overtime as they beat the Chicago Bears 20-17 on Sunday night to advance to the NFC championship game.
Harrison Mevis kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime after Kam Curl intercepted a deep pass by Williams on the Bears' first possession of the extra period.
Stafford completed a 16-yard pass to Puka Nacua to get the Rams into field-goal range and set up Mevis for the game-ending kick.
The Rams (14-5) will visit NFC West rival Seattle next Sunday in their first trip to the Conference Championship Game since the 2021 team won the Super Bowl. The Seahawks beat San Francisco 41-6 on Saturday.
Stats leaders:
Rams
- Passing: Matthew Stafford, 20/42, 258 yards
- Rushing: Kyren Williams, 21 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs
- Receiving: Puka Nacua, 5 catches, 56 yards
Bears
- Passing: Caleb Williams, 23/42, 257 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs
- Rushing: D'Andre Swift, 19 carries, 76 yards
- Receiving: Colston Loveland, 4 catches, 56 yards
Los Angeles led 17-10 in the final minute with the Bears facing a fourth-and-four from the 14-yard line when Williams backpedalled to avoid the pass rush before heaving the ball to Cole Kmet for the game-tying touchdown with 18 seconds left.
Although officially a 14-yard pass, the ball traveled 51.2 yards in the air, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats.
Williams threw for two touchdowns but was intercepted three times as the Bears (12-7) - who pulled off seven fourth-quarter comeback wins under first-year coach Ben Johnson - came up short this time. They won the NFC North after finishing last in the division a year ago.
Stafford led a 91-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, with Kyren Williams scoring from the five to give the Rams a 17-10 lead with 8:50 remaining. Nacua kept the possession going on the previous play with a two-yard run on fourth-and-five.
The Bears then drove to the two, but Omar Speights broke up Williams' fourth-down pass to Luther Burden just inside the goal line.
Chicago got the ball back at midfield with just under two minutes remaining after Ethan Evans shanked a 33-yard punt, setting up Williams' heroics.
In overtime, the Bears won the toss and deferred. They quickly got the ball back when the Rams went three-and-out, forced to punt after Blake Corum was stopped for a one-yard loss on third-and-one at the 36.
Chicago took over at the 16. Williams kept the drive going with a three-yard keeper on fourth-and-one near midfield, but Curl picked off the former No 1 pick's pass intended for DJ Moore two plays later.
Stafford was 20 of 42 for 258 yards and took four sacks, while Nacua had 56 yards receiving after going for 111 in a wild-card win over Carolina, and Kyren Williams ran for 87 yards and two scores.
