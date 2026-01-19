Buffalo Bills fire head coach Sean McDermott after playoff defeat to Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills have fired head coach Sean McDermott following their playoff defeat to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network announced on Monday.

McDermott was appointed as head coach in 2017 and led the Bills to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons in charge while winning five AFC East division titles in the process.

His Bills have been consistently knocking at the Super Bowl door and entered the season having lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including two defeats at the AFC Championship Game.

They endured further postseason heartbreak on Saturday as they suffered a 33-30 overtime defeat to the Broncos in the Divisional Round.

McDermott's departure creates what promises to be the most coveted head coach vacancy, with the opportunity to work with reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen lying in wait for his successor.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.