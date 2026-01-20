Jeff Hafley: Miami Dolphins confirm Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator as new head coach to replace Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins have confirmed former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, the franchise announced Monday.

The 46-year-old replaces Mike McDaniel, who was fired earlier this month after going 35-33 in four seasons and failing to reach the playoffs for a second successive year.

Dolphins also fired general manager Chris Grier during their 7-10 season and was replaced by Jon-Eric Sullivan, who has worked with Hafley at Green Bay over the past two seasons.

The hiring of Hafley continues Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' trend of gambling on candidates without prior NFL head coaching experience, having not hired a proven NFL coach since becoming the Dolphins' majority owner in 2009.

"I believe great things are ahead for the Miami Dolphins, with Jeff Hafley leading the way," Ross said in a statement.

"Jeff is an accomplished coach with a proven track record as a leader and motivator. He has tenacity and grit, while at the same time establishing trust with his players in order to get the most out of them."

Hafley, who left his job as head coach at Boston College in 2024 to become defensive coordinator at the Packers, met with the Dolphins for a second interview on Monday being offered a multi-year contract to become head coach.

"Jeff is a man of integrity, intellect and great passion who players will buy into and play for," Sullivan said. "He has a vision for the kind of team we will be and the ability to motivate them to move in one direction on the path towards that goal.

"I'm thrilled to go on this journey with him and together we will build a winner that this organization deserves."

Under Hafley - who also interviewed for Tennessee's coaching vacancy, Green Bay's defense ranked in the top 10 of the NFL in yards per play (5.0), yards per pass play (6.01), goal-to-go percentage (68.9) and quarterback hits (98).

The Dolphins also interviewed former Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, who was hired as Atlanta's coach this week, as part of their head coach search before appointing Hafley.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile were among others in consideration.

"I am excited to see where Jeff leads us," Ross added. "Alongside Jon-Eric Sullivan and our entire football operation, as we seek to return the Dolphins to sustained success."

