Christian McCaffrey, Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye among MVP finalists as NFL Honours nominations are announced

Christian McCaffrey has been named alongside four quarterbacks, including Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye, as a finalist for the NFL's MVP award.

The San Francisco 49ers running back is a finalist to win Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and league MVP, the latter for which Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen are also nominated.

McCaffrey ranked second in scrimmage yards this season as he rushed for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns while making 102 catches for 924 yards and seven scores.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honours on February 5.

Stafford is the apparent frontrunner for MVP as he prepares to lead the Los Angeles Rams out against the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He topped all quarterbacks this season with 4,707 passing yards, and 46 touchdowns to eight interceptions while averaging 276.9 yards per game.

Maye, also up for Offensive Player of the Year, has starred in his second year with New England after completing 354 of 492 passes for a league-leading completion percentage of 72 while recording 4,394 yards (fourth-most) and 31 touchdowns (third-most) to just eight interceptions with a league-high passer rating of 113.5.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen is the reigning MVP after throwing for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions alongside his 14 rushing scores. Lawrence meanwhile produced a career-best season with 4,007 passing yards and 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions under Coach of the Year finalist Liam Coen in Jacksonville.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson joins fellow first-year Coen in Coach of the Year contention after guiding the franchise to the NFC North title, their first in seven seasons, and the second seed in the NFC. They are rivalled by Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who steered Seattle to the No 1 seed with a 14-3 record.

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is featured among the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year after breaking the NFL single-season sack record with 23.

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,793, Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who had a league-high 129 catches for his second-most 1,715 yards, and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who led the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards, are finalists for Offensive Player of the Year.

MVP finalists:

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Coach of the Year:

Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Assistant Coach of the Year:

Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos

Klint Kubiak, Seattle Seahawks

Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots

Comeback Player of the Year:

Stefon Diggs, WR, New England Patriots

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Defensive Player of the Year:

Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans

Nik Bonitto, LB, Denver Broncos

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

Micah Parsons, DL, Green Bay Packers

Offensive Player of the Year:

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Rookie of the Year:

Abdul Carter, LB, New York Giants

Nick Emmanwori, S, Seattle Seahawks

James Pearce Jr., DE, Atlanta Falcons

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns

Xavier Watts, S, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive Rookie of the Year:

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

