Travis Kelce: Kansas City Chiefs tight end excited by Eric Bieniemy reunion amid retirement talk

For some, it might have been Travis Kelce hinting he will be back to play for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. For others, might have been Travis Kelce simply welcoming back an old friend.

Andy Reid 'got the band back together' or sorts this week as the Chiefs moved to re-hire Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator following the offseason departure of Matt Nagy.

Bieniemy previously served as Chiefs running backs coach and offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2023, winning two Super Bowls in that period.

He went on to spend 2023 as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, 2024 as UCLA offensive coordinator and 2025 as Chicago Bears running backs coach.

Travis Kelce remains uncertain on his retirement decision following what could of been his last Kansas City Chiefs home game.

"I love that [he's returning to Kansas City]," Kelce said on his New Heights podcast. "I think it's great. I think it's a marriage that's gonna pick up right where it left off.

"Who [Bieniemy] is as a coach, you can see kind of his personality, what he brings to the table in that Chicago team," Kelce said. "I know [Bears head coach] Ben Johnson has his own version of that.

"He's a very tough guy, and you can see those running backs over in Chicago and their body of work was definitely an Eric Bieniemy style of football, man."

Kelce is currently considering his future in the NFL and whether he will retire on the back his 13th season, which ended 6-11 as the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The 36-year-old hinted he would be seeing Bieniemy in the Chiefs facility this offseason.

"I can't wait to see him back in the building, man," said Kelce. "He's one of my favourite coaches of all time, one of my favourite people of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy.

"It's gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby."