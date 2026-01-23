Philip Rivers: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback interviews for Buffalo Bills head coach job

Former Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers has interviewed for the Buffalo Bills head coach job.

Rivers made a midseason return to the NFL last month after five years away to attempt to get the Colts back into the playoff race, making three starts.

It was reported earlier this month that teams had been doing research on the 44-year-old following his dramatic return to the NFL and on Friday he interviewed with the Bills, with quarterback Josh Allen sitting in on the interviews.

While before that Rivers had not particularly considered coaching in the NFL, since his foray back into the league he has made clear his interest to coach in the future.

"I do think, as humbly as I can say it, that I could coach at this level," Rivers said.

"I know enough about the game and about the guys, and from a leadership standpoint, camaraderie, all that comes with it. But, again, that's not something that I'm sitting here pursuing.

"If anything I learned the last four weeks, it's take it one day at a time. Because there was a Sunday afternoon, I had no thought of being in Indianapolis the next day. Then, 24 hours later, I was here."

Rivers is the current St Michael Catholic High School coach in Alabama.

