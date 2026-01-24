Pittsburgh Steelers set to hire Mike McCarthy as new head coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to hire Mike McCarthy as their new head coach.

McCarthy will replace Mike Tomlin, who stepped down after 19 seasons with the Steelers following yet another quick playoff exit.

Pittsburgh-native McCarthy, 62, has spent 18 seasons as an NFL head coach, 13 with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 and five with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024.

McCarthy has 12 playoff seasons in his career, an 11-11 postseason record and eight division titles.

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, he had three 12-win seasons and led them to the playoffs three times in five seasons.

McCarthy has the second-most wins in Packers' history and led them to a Super Bowl championship in 2010, where he and Aaron Rodgers defeated the Steelers.

Rodgers, 42, spent last season with the Steelers, but it is unclear whether he will return or retire. The hiring of McCarthy will lead to speculation that Rodgers will return for another season.

