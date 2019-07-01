VOTE: 'Worst to first' - Which NFL division loser has the best chance of turning it around?

Saquon Barkley could be the key if the New York Giants top the NFC East in 2019

The NFL offers teams a chance to reload and improve quickly through free agency and the NFL Draft. Which division loser last season can win in 2019?

While the New England Patriots end up at the top of the pack more often than most and the Cleveland Browns have been spending Januarys at home for as long as we can remember, the league does attempt to achieve a sense of 'parity'.

Playoff teams vary from year to year, and even if a team finishes at the bottom of their division one season, the huge roster turnarounds each summer can improve a bottom-dweller or destroy a perennial winner in a matter of months.

The Houston Texans rebounded from a fourth-place 2017 finish (4-12 record) to achieve an AFC South win in 2018 (11-5).

The year before, the Philadelphia Eagles topped the NFC East with a 13-3 record - and went on to win the Super Bowl - after a 7-9 record and last-place finish the season prior.

Who is most likely to achieve the turnaround this season? Make your choice below...