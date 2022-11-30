NFL Week 12 Stats: Patrick Mahomes extends November-December win streak, while Cardinals suffer heart-breaking loss

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not lost in the months of November and December for 26 games since 2019

Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 12, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes extending his winning run across November and December...

The two-point conversion was implemented in 1994 and this week was the first in NFL history in which two teams - the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers - each scored game-winning two-point conversions in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. The only other teams to ever score game-winning two-point conversions with 15 seconds or less to go in the fourth quarter were the Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and the Minnesota Vikings against the New Orleans Saints in 2002.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jacksonville Jaguars produced a stunning late comeback to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 of the NFL season Jacksonville Jaguars produced a stunning late comeback to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 of the NFL season

The Jaguars beat the Baltimore Ravens despite only having 38 rushing yards on the ground, the fewest ever in a win for the team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Detroit Lions from Week 12 of the NFL season Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Detroit Lions from Week 12 of the NFL season

Having beaten the Cleveland Browns at 'home' in their game at Ford Field in Detroit in Week 11 due to a snowstorm in western New York, the Buffalo Bills then beat the Lions on Thanksgiving to became the first team to win two games within five days at the same venue that was not their official home stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys from Week 12 of the NFL season Highlights of the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys from Week 12 of the NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys inflicted a fourth-straight Thanksgiving loss on the New York Giants, whose last victory on the holiday came back in 1982 against the Lions. Their last win against a divisional rival on Thanksgiving was against the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1936 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu's tightrope act down the sideline for a 97-yard kick-off return against the New England Patriots was caught perfectly by the NFL's 'Skycam' Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu's tightrope act down the sideline for a 97-yard kick-off return against the New England Patriots was caught perfectly by the NFL's 'Skycam'

Kene Nwangwu's 97-yard kick-off return for a touchdown for the Vikings on Thanksgiving was the first kick-off return for a touchdown against the New England Patriots since the 2010 season, breaking the longest such drought in the NFL.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cleveland Browns from Week 12 of the NFL season Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cleveland Browns from Week 12 of the NFL season

In the course of rushing for 116 yards in their victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nick Chubb became the first Browns player with at least four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons since Jim Brown from 1958 to 1961.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's 68-yard gallop ends with wide receiver Treylon Burks recovering a fumble for a bonkers touchdown Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's 68-yard gallop ends with wide receiver Treylon Burks recovering a fumble for a bonkers touchdown

In the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Derrick Henry fumbled the ball after gaining 69 yards on a catch and run which was subsequently recovered by his team-mate Treylon Burks in the end zone for a touchdown. This was the second-longest play from scrimmage that ended in a fumble-recovery touchdown by the offense in the last 30 years. The only longer play came in Week Six of the 2020 season when Miles Sanders of the Eagles had a 74-yard run against the Ravens before fumbling and seeing JJ Arcega-Whiteside recover the ball for the score.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Los Angeles Chargers left it late to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the NFL The Los Angeles Chargers left it late to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 of the NFL

The Arizona Cardinals' woes continued with a heart-breaking loss to the Chargers on a last-minute two-point conversion. They went up 10-0 in the first half, and then led 17-14 at half-time and they were in front 24-17 with just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Since starting the 2021 season 7-0, Arizona have gone 8-14 over their next 22 games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs goes 86 yards for a walk-off TD run in overtime to beat the Seattle Seahawks Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs goes 86 yards for a walk-off TD run in overtime to beat the Seattle Seahawks

Josh Jacobs had 303 yards from scrimmage in the Las Vegas Raiders' overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks - 229 yards rushing and 74 yards receiving. He became the 10th player in NFL history to have at least 300 scrimmage yards in a single game.

NFL players to have 300 scrimmage yards in a single game Player Team Opposition Year Yards Flipper Anderson Rams Saints 1989 336 Billy Cannon Oilers Titans 1961 330 Calvin Johnson Lions Cowboys 2013 329 Adrian Peterson Vikings Chargers 2007 315 Stephone Paige Chiefs Chargers 1985 309 Priest Holmes Chiefs Seahawks 2002 307 Antonio Brown Steelers Raiders 2015 306 Jim Benton Rams Lions 1945 303 Josh Jacobs Raiders Seahawks 2022 303 Julio Jones Falcons Panthers 2016 300

Jacobs ended the game with the Seahawks with an 86-yard game-winning rushing touchdown. Only one player has ever had a longer rushing TD in overtime in NFL history. That was Garrison Hearst, who scored on a 96-yard run for the San Francisco 49ers against the New York Jets in 1998. Jacobs' run helped quarterback Derek Carr improve his career overtime record to 9-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week 12 of the NFL season Highlights of the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week 12 of the NFL season

The Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to see Patrick Mahomes extend his winning streak to 26 games in the months of November and December. His last loss in either of those two months came on November 10, 2019, against the Titans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New Orleans Saints against the San Francisco 49ers from Week 12 of the NFL season Highlights of the New Orleans Saints against the San Francisco 49ers from Week 12 of the NFL season

The 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0, inflicting the first shutout of the Saints since Week 17 of the 2001 season, when they lost 38-0 also to the 49ers. This week's loss snapped a string of 332 games without being shut out, the longest active streak by any team in the NFL. That honour now shifts to the Ravens, who were last shut out in Week Two of the 2002 season, when they lost 25-0 to the Buccaneers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 12 of the NFL season Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 12 of the NFL season

On Sunday night, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles became the first quarterback to have at least 150 rushing yards, 150 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the same game. The Eagles had a total of 363 rushing yards in their win over the Green Bay Packers, the most for the team since they managed 376 in their 42-21 win over Washington in November 1948.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!