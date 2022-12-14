Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
NFL Week 14 Stats: Tyreek Hill completes career TD set, Justin Jefferson sets new Minnesota Vikings receiving record
The best stats from Week 14 in the NFL; Patrick Mahomes extends winning run against Denver Broncos; Baker Mayfield stars on debut for a second time in his NFL career; Jalen Hurts logs 10 rushing touchdowns for a second-straight season
Last Updated: 14/12/22 1:00pm
Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 14, including Tyreek Hill becoming the first player in NFL history to score touchdowns of at least 50 yards in every one of the following categories - rushing, receiving, punt return, kick-off return and fumble recovery...
On Thursday night. Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders just two days after joining the team. Coupled with his 21-17 victory for the Cleveland Browns over the New York Jets back in Week Three of the 2018 season, Mayfield became the first quarterback to lead a successful comeback of at least 13 points on debut for two separate teams.
The loss was the fourth this season for the Raiders in which they have led by at least 13 points, equalling the NFL record in a single season.
The game between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills started with 10 successive possessions ending in punts, the most to start a game since the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals punted on the first 12 possessions of their game in Week 16 of the 2016 season. The Texans ended up winning that game 12-10.
The Detroit Lions' victory over the NFC North division-leading Minnesota Vikings marked the first time they have recorded back-to-back victories in December since Weeks 14 and 15 of the 2017 season. They have now scored at least 25 points in five-straight games for the first time since 1954, tying the single-season franchise record.
Despite the defeat, Justin Jefferson set a new Vikings franchise record with 223 receiving yards in a single game, beating a mark that had stood for 46 years.
Record receiving yards in a single game for the Vikings
|Player
|Opposition
|Year
|Receptions
|Yards
|Justin Jefferson
|Lions
|2022
|11
|223
|Sammy White
|Lions
|1976
|7
|210
|Randy Moss
|Bears
|1999
|12
|204
|Paul Flatley
|49ers
|1965
|7
|202
|Adam Thielen
|Packers
|2016
|12
|202
|Sidney Rice
|Lions
|2009
|7
|201
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 48-22 on Sunday, with Jalen Hurts becoming the first quarterback to have successive seasons with at least 10 rushing touchdowns. The only other QB in NFL history to have multiple seasons with at least 10 rushing touchdowns is Cam Newton, who had three such campaigns.
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes moved to 10-0 in his career against the Denver Broncos, and is one of just four quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 10 wins and no losses against a single opponent.
Most wins by a QB against a single opponent without defeat
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|Oppostion
|Record
|Andrew Luck
|Colts
|Titans
|11-0
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|Broncos
|10-0
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Bucs
|Falcons
|10-0
|John Elway
|Broncos
|Patriots
|10-0
The Broncos have now lost their last 14 games against the Chiefs, a streak tied with the Jets, who have lost their last 14 games against the New England Patriots for the longest current losing streak in the NFL against a single opponent.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became just the fifth tight end to reach the landmark of 10,000 career receiving yards, after Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates and Shannon Sharpe. Kelce is the fastest to reach the landmark, getting there in just 140 games, breaking Gonzalez's previous mark of 177 games.
The San Francisco 49ers' rookie quarterback Brock Purdy - the final pick of the 2022 Draft - became the first QB to ever beat Tom Brady while making his first career start in the NFL. Previous such quarterbacks had been a combined 0-6 before this week. Purdy's 134.0 passer rating was also the fourth-highest by a rookie QB in their first career start, with the three higher than him all drafted in the first three picks of their respective drafts.
Highest QB rating in a player's first career start in the NFL
|Quarterback
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Rating
|Marcus Mariota
|Tennessee
|Tampa Bay
|2015
|158.3
|Robert Griffin III
|Washington
|New Orleans
|2012
|139.9
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta
|Detroit
|2008
|137.0
|Brock Purdy
|San Francisco
|Tampa Bay
|2022
|134.0
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill scored on a 57-yard fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night to become the first player in NFL history to score touchdowns of at least 50 yards in every one of the following categories - rushing, receiving, punt return, kick-off return and fumble recovery.
