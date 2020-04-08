Jeff Reinebold breaks down the contract concerns for NFL coaches

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remains in Minnesota after seeing his move to Cleveland put on hold

Jeff Reinebold admits there is an element of concern among the NFL's coaching circles in regards to their contracts amid the fight against coronavirus.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has already reshaped the NFL's offseason, with all team facilities currently closed and travel restricted at a time when scouts and coaches would typically be meeting with draft prospects.

Teams have also faced difficulties in conducting player physicals during free agency, while those under new head coaches were unable to begin offseason workouts on April 6 as scheduled. As a result, it looks increasingly likely teams with returning head coaches will miss their proposed April 20 start.

Speaking on this week's Inside the Huddle, Reinebold, who is also Special Teams Coordinator for CFL team Hamilton Tiger Cats, broke down the issues facing NFL coaches at this time.

"It is really amazing. This is so much uncharted territory now," said Reinebold.

"What's really interesting is what's going on with the coaches contracts because there was language in the contracts, there's a term they use 'force majeure' which has to do with 'acts of god'. Some contracts have that clause in them, some don't.

"But a number of the contracts that the coaches signed these past offseasons because the clubs had to protect themselves against a walkout or a lockout, there are some things.

"The players are protected by the collective bargaining agreement but there is no coaches union."

Teams operations remain limited and there is no clear indication of when coaches will be permitted to meet up with their players, some of which they will be meeting for the first time.

Many coaches have still been busy working remotely as they speak with draft prospects over the phone or via video chat. It's for the difference in contracts that could see some miss out financially while others do not.

"This is the Packers," explained Reinebold. "First a salary hold back generally applies if it happens in the offseason, the Packers can elect to hold up to 20 per cent of each pay check's gross amount, then they must give the coaches 30 days advanced notice if they intend to do this.

"This is the really interesting one. If in fact they go back to work then the hold back for the minus in the salary reduction, some teams will pay the back, some teams won't."

He added: "What's even more interesting is the fact the Packers retain the option to extend the coach's contract for one year at the current salary level only if the 2020 NFL season in its entirety is not played and that means they have to give you 60 days notice, but then you're locked in for one more year without them equalling the playing field.

"There are a lot of things that are concerning an awful lot of people."

