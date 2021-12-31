Neil Reynolds
American Football Expert & Columnist
NFL Predictions Week 17: Neil Reynolds builds eight-game cushion over Jeff Reinebold
Join Neil Reynolds and co for a Sunday triple-header of NFL action - Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers - live on Sky Sports NFL from 5pm, Sunday
Last Updated: 31/12/21 6:08am
Neil Reynolds has established an eight-game lead over Jeff Reinebold as we enter the final two weeks of the 2021 regular season - can Jeff close the gap as they make their predictions for Week 17?
As well as hosting Inside The Huddle on Sky Sports NFL every Tuesday at 9pm, Neil and Jeff release a weekly audio edition of ITH every Wednesday in which they make their game picks.
Neil scored 10 to Jeff's eight in Week 16 to open up a 155-147 advantage on the year as he correctly predicted victory for the Indianapolis Colts over the Arizona Cardinals and the Buffalo Bills' impressive win against the New England Patriots to reclaim control of the AFC East.
2021 Prediction Results
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Week One
|9
|7
|Week Two
|13
|12
|Week Three
|12
|11
|Week Four
|8
|9
|Week Five
|14
|12
|Week Six
|9
|9
|Week Seven
|9
|7
|Week Eight
|6
|6
|Week Nine
|8
|9
|Week 10
|6
|6
|Week 11
|10
|9
|Week 12
|9
|9
|Week 13
|9
|10
|Week 14
|12
|12
|Week 15
|11
|11
|Week 16
|10
|8
|Total Points
|155
|147
Click on the link below to listen to this week's ITH podcast, and read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 17 predictions...
Week 17 Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|NFL Sunday on Sky
|Chiefs @ Bengals, 6pm
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Cardinals @ Cowboys, 9.25pm
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vikings @ Packers, 1.20am
|Packers
|Packers
|NFL Sunday
|Giants @ Bears, 6pm
|Bears
|Bears
|Jaguars @ Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Rams @ Ravens
|Rams
|Rams
|Buccaneers @ Jets
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Falcons @ Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Dolphins @ Titans
|Titans
|Dolphins
|Raiders @ Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Eagles @ Washington
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Broncos @ Chargers, 9.05pm
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Texans @ 49ers, 9.05pm
|49ers
|49ers
|Panthers @ Saints, 9.25pm
|Saints
|Saints
|Lions @ Seattle, 9.25pm
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Monday Night Football
|Browns @ Steelers, 1.15am
|Browns
|Browns
Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm
NEIL PICKS: Chiefs
"You've got a Chiefs defense in there that across an eight-game winning streak has allowed an average of just 12.8 points per game, and Joe Burrow is coming off 525 passing yards which was the fourth-most in NFL history. I'm going to go Chiefs on the road to keep it going."
JEFF PICKS: Chiefs
"I'm going to follow with the Chiefs. I just think that 525 yards, while it was incredible, I think it was a little bit of an inflated figure because the Ravens were really beat up and didn't have anybody in the secondary."
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm
NEIL PICKS: Cowboys
"The Cardinals have lost three in a row, Dallas, when they're playing like they did on Sunday night, look like a Super Bowl contender. I think Arizona are in real trouble, Dallas I think can take this one and keep rolling. I don't know what's gone wrong with the Cardinals."
JEFF PICKS: Cowboys
"Too much inconsistency in Arizona, I'll take the Cowboys."
Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am
NEIL PICKS: Packers
"We keep looking at Aaron Rodgers' toe and worry about him limping around and he keeps delivering strike after strike downfield, and the defense is really impressive. As dangerous as Minnesota can be I'm going the Packers to win at home."
JEFF PICKS: Packers
"No question, I think the Packers are a team that is poised to make a deep Super Bowl run."
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am
NEIL PICKS: Browns
"Two teams with absolutely no room for error. I at least trust the Browns to have a plan if Baker can avoid the mistakes, they've got a good running game. Pittsburgh just look lost on offense, I'm going Browns here."
JEFF PICKS: Browns
"You've got to go Browns. It's shocking to me that offensive line coach Adrian Klemm leaves the Steelers, with two games to play in the season and they're still in the playoff fight, to take a college job at Oregon. I've got to get hold of Adrian because that one shocked me, I heard the deal was in the works but I said 'there's no way they'll let him out of his contract until after the season', and Mike let him walk."
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!