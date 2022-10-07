NFL Predictions Week Five: Dolphins @ Jets, Cowboys @ Rams, Bengals @ Ravens

NFL Predictions - Week Five

Former NFL defensive back Will Blackmon joins Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold in Week Five to give their predictions for this Sunday's NFL games live on Sky Sports.

Blackmon, who played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington over a 10-year NFL career, joins Neil and Jeff live in the studio on Sunday night - 5pm, Sky Sports NFL.

This Sunday's triple-header sees the Dolphins travel to New York to face the Jets, with Neil backing Miami to "come out fighting"; there is a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas as the Cowboys go on the road to the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams; and Jeff foresees "another league MVP crown" for Lamar Jackson as his Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in the late game.

Click on the link below to listen to the trio on this week's Inside The Huddle podcast and read on to see their Week Five predictions...

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

NEIL PICKS: Dolphins

"Furious at being doubted in my weekly power rankings, the Dolphins are going to come out fighting. I'm picking Miami to beat the Jets in New York."

Can Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater get the job done in New York against the Jets?

JEFF PICKS: Dolphins

"I'm going to stay with Miami. And Teddy Bridgewater is the reason why.

"People will say that he's a backup and can't do this, can't do that... but he is a veteran quarterback in this league and I think he can get the ball into Tyreek Hill's hands.

"I've been impressed with the Dolphins this season. You really see the effect of rookie head coach Mike McDaniel on that team offensively - it's been a long time since we've seen a consistent offense out of Miami."

Highlights of the New York Jets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Four of the NFL season

WILL PICKS: Jets

"I'm going to go with the home team. I'm backing the Jets to figure it out in this one and build off the momentum from their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

"They're finding a way right now to pull off these late wins. They're building a good culture down there in New York."

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Cooper Rush (L) has led the Dallas Cowboys to three straight wins when stepping in for starting quarterback Dak Prescott this season

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"I'm going with Dallas. I'm a journalist and so I like to see the pot stirred every now and then - Cooper Rush vs Dak Prescott quarterback controversy... I'm here for all of that."

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"The Dallas defense is nasty up front. Micah Parsons, they say his hero growing up was Lawrence Taylor, well he is playing with the same impact on football games."

Highlights of the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys in Week Four of the NFL season

WILL PICKS: Cowboys

"I'm going to stay with the hot hand and Rush at quarterback for the Cowboys.

"Right now, Dallas are playing complete football. The Rams, meanwhile, cannot block anyone on offense, and they are going up against the wrong team this week - in terms of the Cowboys defense and Parsons."

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: Bengals

"This is a great game. Lamar Jackson up against Joe Burrow.

"Baltimore are always so competitive, but I like the Bengals here - I just believe in Burrow."

A look at the best highlight-reel plays from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in his extraordinary season so far

JEFF PICKS: Ravens

"I'm going to go with the Ravens. Lamar might well end this season with another league MVP crown.

"They have that ability to run the football, play an old-school style, but Lamar is throwing the ball extremely well right now too.

"I think Baltimore are just a better all-round football team. They just haven't played as well as they are capable yet."

WILL PICKS: Bengals

"I'm going to pick the Bengals. They've knocked off the cobwebs after their 0-2 start and they have the momentum coming into this one."

