NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs

Who is on the Miami Dolphins "bandwagon" as they face the Chicago Bears this Sunday? And which of the "wounded giants", the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will begin to turn their season around with a victory?

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports.

Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they also reflect on a chaotic trade deadline day in the NFL, and read on below to see their Week Nine picks...

Miami Dolphins (5-3) @ Chicago Bears (3-5)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

NEIL PICKS: Dolphins

"I'm on the bandwagon and I'm picking the Dolphins.

"We've not seen a passing attack this prolific in Miami since the one to Mark Duper and Mark Clayton in the 1980s - and that's not an exaggeration. In between it has been years of turgid rubbish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Miami Dolphins' duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, have been unstoppable so far this season - take a look at some of their best plays! The Miami Dolphins' duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, have been unstoppable so far this season - take a look at some of their best plays!

"Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill at receiver are just so fast. It's so exciting to watch. Last week they combined for 20 catches... the next best was tight end Mike Gesicki with three. Teams know where the ball is going, and they still can't be stopped!"

JEFF PICKS: Dolphins

"I'm taking Miami too. The Dolphins do such a great job of stressing the defense, in two ways. They have the ability to run the football - and that's only going to get better with the addition of Jeff Wilson [via trade from the San Francisco 49ers] - and then they also have weapons with speed in the passing game.

"Hill, I believe, is on pace right now to have 1,700 yards this season! It's already proving to be a phenomenal year for him. He has more than proven his worth in Miami.

"My biggest issue with the Dolphins, frankly, is can they keep Tua [Tagovailoa] healthy at quarterback? If they do that, they have a chance."

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

NEIL PICKS: Buccaneers

"This game is a fascinating one. First of all, it was a great match-up in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last year... but now, here we are with two wounded giants this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the biggest blunders from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense so far this season A look at some of the biggest blunders from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense so far this season

"The Rams visit the Bucs, both with only three wins through eight weeks. I don't want to say it's 'must win' because the teams in their respective divisions also aren't running away with things - there's plenty of time still to turn it around, but they must soon!

"This game is a real coin flip, but I'm going to go with the Bucs, just because it is being played in Tampa Bay and Tom Brady might be able to figure something out."

JEFF PICKS: Rams

"What concerns me about the Bucs is, they are getting beat badly at the line of scrimmage - on both sides of the ball. And I don't know how that's going to change quickly.

"The Rams, it has been a tough Super Bowl defence for them so far. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing hurt, Cooper Kupp is also nursing an ankle injury now.

"I think the Rams will just about win this, but I think both of these teams are in danger of not making the playoffs."

Tennessee Titans (5-2) @ Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"I think Patrick Mahomes has got too much for the Titans.

"As much as Tennessee can look to run the ball with Derrick Henry, and keep it away from Mahomes, I still think he will make the throws when he needs to make them."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the top plays of the 2022 season so far from Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry Check out the top plays of the 2022 season so far from Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"I agree. It's Kansas City for me too - there's too large a difference at quarterback between the two teams."

