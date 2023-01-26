Conference Championship predictions: Bengals or Chiefs to reach Super Bowl LVII? And who wins out of 49ers and Eagles?

A look at last season's dramatic AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, which was settled in overtime. Can we expect a similar this Sunday?

Who will book their spot at Super Bowl LVII and emerge victorious in the Conference Championship games this Sunday?

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold have made their predictions ahead of Championship Sunday, picking their winners from the NFC title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers (Kick-off, 8pm), and Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC (Kick-off, 11.30pm) - both games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL.

Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff make their picks on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast and read on below...

NFC: San Francisco 49ers (2) @ Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Live on Sky Sports NFL, 8pm, Sunday

NEIL PICKS: Eagles

"The two best teams in the NFC, with the two best defences. This one is just so hard to call.

"There are so many different battles here. Philadelphia's offensive line are dominant, but then the 49ers are fast and physical on defense.

Watch the best plays from San Francisco 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy. After taking over from Jimmy Garoppolo, he has led the team on a seven-game win streak

"The Eagles, meanwhile, had 70 sacks in the regular season and San Francisco have a rookie quarterback in Brock Purdy sitting back there. But the Niners can counter that with Trent Williams at left tackle and with Kyle Shanahan's creativity on offense.

"If you told me any one of these four teams left in the mix on Sunday is making the Super Bowl, I'd believe you. But I'm going with Philadelphia to win this one."

JEFF PICKS: Eagles

"If this game was able to be the Super Bowl, you'd be licking your lips for this matchup. And you'd feel the same way about the other game - two unbelievable football games!

"These teams are so evenly matched. They are almost mirrors of one another. How do you split hairs?

Highlights of the New York Giants' trip to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs

"I picked the 49ers to win the whole thing, but I'm having second thoughts. Having watched this Eagles team dismantle the Giants in the divisional round, with everybody having been ready to anoint Daniel Jones as a franchise quarterback in New York, I'm going with Philadelphia.

"It's a complete turncoat job."

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals (3) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1)

Live on Sky Sports NFL, 11.30pm, Sunday

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"We're on Patrick Mahomes watch, with his ankle injury. And the Bengals, meanwhile, fear no-one, led by Joe Burrow at quarterback. Cincinnati also have the knowledge that they've won three straight against the Chiefs.

Joe Burrow has defeated Patrick Mahomes in all three games they have played against each other previously, with every matchup determined by a game-deciding field goal

"I would tend to lean towards Cincinnati here, but then I'd be one game behind you going into the Super Bowl - (Jeff correctly predicted the Dallas Cowboys would beat the Buccaneers in the wild card round, while Neil picked Tampa Bay).

"So I'm going to try to catch up here and take Kansas City at home, with Mahomes and Andy Reid finding a way."

JEFF PICKS: Bengals

"So much about coming back from an injury is having the belief that you can come back. Mahomes, straight after the Chiefs' win over the Jags, was talking himself into coming back already! That's what great competitors do.

Despite suffering an ankle injury in the divisional round, Kansas City Chiefs QB Mahomes was confident he would be fit for the AFC Conference Championship game this Sunday

"That said, I just think that you've got to favour Cincinnati in this one - given how well they played against Buffalo last weekend and how resilient they were against the Ravens in the wild card round."

