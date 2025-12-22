DK Metcalf: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appears to hit Detroit Lions fan

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf appeared to hit a Detroit Lions fan during the second quarter of Sunday's game at Ford Field.

Television footage showed Metcalf speaking to a fan, who was wearing a blue wig and hanging over the first-row railing, before throwing a punch and walking away.

The incident was not addressed during the game and Metcalf returned to play in the second half of Pittsburgh's 29-24 victory, which leaves Detroit on the brink of playoff elimination.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Metcalf had previously reported the same fan to Seahawks security while still playing for Seattle last season.

He added that a source informed him the fan, identified by The Detroit Free Press as Ryan Kennedy, had called Metcalf's mother a derogatory word, as well as calling Metcalf "something we both know you don't call a Black man."

Kennedy "categorically denied" allegations of using a racial slur in a statement released by his lawyers, the Head Murphy Law Firm, on Monday.

The statement branded the accusations "completely false" and also said: "At no point before, during or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind. The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts or any contemporaneous reporting."

Kennedy's lawyers added that their client would have no further comment because "this matter will now likely be the subject of formal legal proceedings."

Kennedy told the Detroit Free Press that Metcalf ripped his shirt during the incident and that the player was unhappy after he used his full legal name.

Metcalf finished the game with four catches for 42 yards.

"I heard about it, I haven't had an opportunity to talk to DK, so I have no comment," said head coach Mike Tomlin after the game.

Metcalf agreed a five-year, $150m contract extension with the Steelers in March after arriving in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

He entered the NFL with Seattle as a second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2019 before surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in three of his six seasons with the Seahawks. He has posted 55 catches for 808 yards and six touchdowns in his first season in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have won three games in a row and sit top of the AFC North.