Team GB athletes launch legal action against British Olympic Association

Adam Gemili wants more freedom for Team GB athletes to market themselves

Team GB athletes have launched legal action against the British Olympic Association (BOA) over "unjust and unlawful" sponsorship rules.

Adam Gemili is leading a group of 20 British stars, who have taken action after the BOA did not follow Germany and the United States in allowing athletes more freedom to market themselves during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Gemili revealed that Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Sir Mo Farah and Laura Muir were among the athletes taking action.

"The situation as it stands is completely unfair," Gemili told The Guardian.

"For most athletes, the Olympics is that one chance every four years to be in the limelight - and we want to be able to recognise those sponsors that have helped us make it to the Games.

"The legal advice we have got is that we have a very strong case. Despite attempts to engage the BOA, we've had no indication from them that things will get better. We continue to get brushed aside.

"Many of those competing for Team GB next year will be working a day job to help fund their training for the Games.

'We don't earn anything for winning a medal at the Olympics, we rely on sponsorship support. We want the chance to capitalise more on our brief moment in the sun."

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) previous rule was that athletes could not use their image, name or performance for any advert in or around an Olympics.

However, the IOC have now allowed countries to be more flexible.

The BOA have only softened their original stance, leading to the legal action from Team GB athletes.