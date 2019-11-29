Mo Farah to defend Olympic 10km title at Tokyo 2020 after returning to track

Great Britain's Mo Farah will compete in the 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020

Sir Mo Farah has announced he is "back on the track" and will aim to successfully defend his Olympic 10,000m title at Tokyo 2020.

Farah has won double gold at each of the last two Olympics, taking the 5,000m and 10,000m crowns in London and Rio, but switched his focus to the marathon in 2017.

Farah finished third at the London Marathon in 2018 before winning the Chicago Marathon later that year, but has not fared as well this year, finishing fifth in London and eighth in Chicago.

Announcing the news on his official YouTube account, Farah said: "Sorry I have been a little quiet. After Chicago [marathon] I decided to take a nice break with my family.

"It is really exciting to compete at the marathon for the last couple of years and to win the Chicago marathon. To finish third at the London Marathon was okay. It has been a great learning curve for me.

"I have decided that for Tokyo 2020 I am going to be back on the track. I am really excited to give it a go in the 10,000m.

"Hopefully I haven't lost my speed. I will train hard for it and see what I can do."