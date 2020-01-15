Amy Tinkler: Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast retires

Amy Tinkler has retired from competition at the age of 20

Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler has announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics at the age of 20.

Tinkler was just 16-years-old when she won her medal in Rio, making her the youngest Team GB athlete to win a medal at the 2016 Games and the first British woman to win an Olympic floor medal.

Tinkler won bronze for Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016

She was also part of the squad that won a team bronze medal at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships and was crowned British all-around champion in the same year.

After tearing her ankle ligaments in 2018, Tinkler has struggled to return to competition and has missed much of the preparation needed to make the team for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"When one door closes, another one opens," said Tinkler, who hails from Bishop Auckland.

"Thank you to the gymnastics community, you've been my whole life and this is not goodbye.

"In the short term, I'm excited to try new opportunities, especially in an Olympic year like this one where I know Team GB will again capture the nation's attention by delivering a fantastic performance in Tokyo."