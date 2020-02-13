Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympics will go ahead despite outbreak, say organisers

3:18 Sky Sports News looks at which sporting events have been - or could be - affected by the coronavirus outbreak Sky Sports News looks at which sporting events have been - or could be - affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Cancelling or postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is not being considered despite the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have said.

A number of sporting events have moved after the outbreak which has killed more than 1,350 people and infected tens of thousands more in China.

The Chinese Grand Prix, due to take place in April, has been postponed, while athletics, golf and football have also been impacted.

But Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said the Games would open as planned on July 24.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, he said: "I want to again state clearly that cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games has not been considered."

John Coates, from the International Olympic Committee, added: "Of course we have unexpected issues to deal with, for example the coronavirus outbreak is one event.

"We are looking forward to hearing today from the Japanese government, the TMG (Tokyo Metropolitan Government) and your own organisation on the work that you are doing in collaboration with the World Health Organisation... to ensure that all of the athletes, and all of the people who come to Japan for the games are not going to be affected, and that all the necessary precautions are being taken."