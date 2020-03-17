Katarina Johnson-Thompson left frustrated by disrupted Olympic preparation

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning gold in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Doha

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has admitted that she has been left frustrated by her inability to train and compete as she prepares for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee has said it remains fully committed to delivering the Tokyo Games this summer, despite concerns over coronavirus.

But Johnson-Thompson, who won gold at the World Championships in Doha in October last year, would seemingly be in favour of delaying the Olympics.

The 27-year-old, whose training base is in the French city of Montpellier, said she had been left frustrated by a lack of resources and planning with her first competition this summer already having been cancelled.

"France is in complete lockdown. I already had limited gym access and no physiotherapy available but now I'm unable to train and heading back top the UK, which is also facing evolving challenges', she posted on her Twitter account.

"Further to this, my first Heptathlon and training camp in America has been cancelled and the competition plan that me and my coach made has to be torn up and redone.

"We're trying to follow information with how to continue safely whilst reducing the risk to everyone around us and the information and local government are at odds with one another."

Johnson-Thompson also appeared to criticise the IOC, with the Tokyo games due to start on July 24.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates at the World Athletics Championships

"The IOC advice "encourages athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games as best they can" with the Olympics only four months away, but the government legislation is enforcing isolation at home with tracks, gyms and pubic spaces closed.

"I feel under pressure to train and keep the same routine which is impossible.

The world champion does not have to qualify for this summer's games but admits her preparations have been far from ideal.

"I'm in a very fortunate place given the circumstances. I'm healthy, well supported and I have already qualified for the Olympics. But at this moment it's difficult to approach the season when everything has changed in the lead up apart from the ultimate deadline."