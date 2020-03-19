Tokyo 2020: British Olympic Association won't 'endanger' athletes

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has said training during the coronavirus pandemic coudld mean health risks

The British Olympic Association has vowed not to endanger the health of Team GB athletes amid the "significant challenges" the coronavirus has placed upon preparations for Tokyo 2020.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday that the organisation continues to plan for the Games to go ahead as scheduled on July 24.

Bach's declaration came amid criticism from high-profile Olympic athletes - including Britain's heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson - over the virus pandemic making it impossible for them to maintain training routines without taking health risks.

"For many athletes, in common with their contemporaries across the world, preparation and/or qualification journeys are now being affected," a BOA statement said.

"Whilst we acknowledge the IOC are doing their best to ensure that the qualification process remains fair for all athletes across all sports, we are in regular dialogue with them on this matter, as it is clear there are significant challenges developing in training and qualification programmes that will have a major impact between now and the Games.

Lord Sebastian Coe says some athletes may be at a disadvantage at the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic

"The BOA will support the ongoing decision-making process and input wherever necessary. However, we can be categorically clear that we will not endanger the health and wellbeing of the athletes or wider delegation at any point."

Earlier on Thursday, World Athletics president Lord Coe admitted some athletes may be at a disadvantage in Tokyo because of the pandemic.

Coe, who has held discussions with the IOC, cited restrictions on leaving homes in countries such as Italy and Spain as a potential problem for athletes, but refused to rule out the Games going ahead as planned.