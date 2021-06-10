Brisbane proposed as host for 2032 Olympic Games by IOC executive boad

Brisbane has been proposed as the host for the 2032 Olympics by the IOC executive board

Brisbane has been proposed as host of the 2032 Olympic Games by the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), its president Thomas Bach has said.

IOC members will make a final decision on whether the Australian city will host the Games when they meet for the IOC Session in Tokyo on July 21.

Bach said the Brisbane bid had "strong support across the political spectrum". It was announced as the preferred candidate under its new system for determining Games hosts back in February.

Asked why the IOC executive board had proposed Brisbane, Bach said: "It was a vision for a sustainable and feasible Olympic Games.

Australia last hosted the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000

"All of this made it irresistible. But we are not there yet, it is in the hands of the IOC members to vote on July 21.

"Climate is always important but what is more important is the human atmosphere, we see the Aussies love their sport and welcoming athletes from around the world, this is more important than whether it is 10 degrees or 25."

"The advantage of this new (preferred host) approach is that we now already have a pool of interested parties who want to organise an Olympic Games in 2036 or even 2040," Bach added.

"I think we can be extremely satisfied that this process just continues. The future of the Games looks bright."

Kristin Kloster Aasen, the IOC member who chairs its Future Host Commission, said the new approach to identifying Games hosts was transparent.

"The mandate of the commission is public for everyone to see," the Norwegian said.

"All the documents and the milestones have been published on the IOC website, and the Future Host Commission has kept the executive board and the Session updated.

"The new approach is flexible and it allows the Future Host Commission to do its work, and to be transparent in everything that is decided."